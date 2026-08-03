Ex-Man United boss Louis van Gaal makes Netherlands return decision



Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal is reportedly open to a sensational return at the helm of the Netherlands national team.

United stint

Van Gaal took charge of United in 2014 following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson’s immediate successor, David Moyes.

He signed a three-year contract after guiding the Netherlands national team to a third-place finish in the World Cup. He was tasked with restoring structure, discipline, and a clear philosophy rooted in possession-based, positional play.

The former Bayern Munich coach delivered a fourth-place finish in his debut Premier League campaign, improving the team’s standing by three places and their points tally by six. Cup competitions offered a contrasting tale: a humbling early exit to League One MK Dons in the League Cup but a creditable quarter-final appearance in the FA Cup.

The 2015/16 season was not so successful for Van Gaal. The Red Devils were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League and finished fourth.

There was, however, a measure of redemption; a victory over Crystal Palace in the FA Cup final secured the club silverware. That triumph, though, proved insufficient to save his job, and he was sacked in the aftermath.

According to De Telegraaf, Van Gaal wants to return to become the manager of Oranje, following Ronald Koeman’s exit after the team’s World Cup exit in the Round of 32 at the hands of Morocco.

Return

De Telegraaf report that with Erik ten Hag, Pep Guardiola, and Peter Bosz ruled out of contention, Van Gaal’s name has emerged as a potential candidate.

Van Gaal is prepared to enter into talks with the KNVB if he is called upon.

De Telegraaf further note, “Sources close to Van Gaal say that the health problems he struggled with are fortunately a thing of the past and he feels fitter than ever.”

“The national team coaching position would be ideal, as he would not have to be on the pitch every day, but only during international breaks. At the same time, however, a potential return is not an end in itself for Van Gaal; only when the KNVB actually comes calling will he consider a possible comeback.”

The 74-year-old has also indicated a willingness to consider other national-team posts should the Netherlands vacancy not come to pass.

Featured image by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

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