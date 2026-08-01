Lewis Hall: United planning imminent talks with Newcastle



Manchester United appear focused on signing a new left-back to provide backup to Luke Shaw ahead of the new campaign.

The Englishman started every Premier League game last season, but given his injury record, INEOS are right to be wary.

This explains their interest in Newcastle’s Lewis Hall. A pursuit had slowed down as the Red Devils were prioritising their midfield, but efforts to sign the 21-year-old seem to be ramping up.

According to Sully, a reliable source of United news, INEOS are planning club-to-club talks with the Magpies over the left-back.

United to open talks with Newcastle for Lewis Hall

The co-owners have already spoken to the England international, and have gauged his interest in sealing a move to Old Trafford.

That has given the 20-time English league champions the confidence to begin discussions with Newcastle, but a move will be far from easy.

The team from St James’ Park are planning contract extension talks, while they will demand a premium to let Lewis Hall leave.

Add Chelsea’s interest into the mix, and things get even more complicated for the Manchester giants. Things will become clearer once the Newcastle ace talks with incoming boss Matthias Jaissle about his role in the squad.

Lewis Hall remains keen on a move

“United has planned talks with Hall’s current club, Newcastle, regarding a potential transfer this summer.

“Sources state that contact with the 21-year-old’s camp have already taken place, and he is the clear first-choice target at left back.

“Although Newcastle’s recent change of head coach, with Eddie Howe departing and Matthias Jaissle set to be installed in the position, has led fans to feel a transfer could be a possibility, United acknowledge it’s a difficult deal to pull off financially.”

United need Lewis Hall, especially if Harry Amass leaves

With rumours circulating of Harry Amass’ imminent departure, a pursuit of Lewis Hall becomes a no-brainer.

Whether United can afford an extensive outlay considering they still need another midfielder and a backup striker this summer remains to be seen.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a good track record when it comes to Man United news

Multiple outlets have reported on United’s interest in the player

The left-back’s desire to play Champions League football has been mentioned before

United might struggle financially to pull off the deal

TPP view

We believe Manchester United consider Lewis Hall as their dream left-back target. But given INEOS still need another midfielder, funds might be the major obstacle to closing the deal.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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