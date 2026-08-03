“We have to do it”: Leny Yoro sets lofty Man United target for new season



Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is determined to win the Premier League in the upcoming season!

Looking to kick on

Yoro has enjoyed gradual progress at United since joining the club in the summer of 2024 from Lille. United forked out around £42m to sign him, successfully warding off competition from Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

An injury sustained in pre-season delayed his start at Old Trafford, but he bounced back strongly upon his return. However, his progress was twice stymied: first by intense competition for starting spots, and later by another injury setback last term.

His talent, however, remains undeniable. Whenever he has been available, he has demonstrated it with exceptional clarity.

In the ongoing pre-season especially, Yoro has been one of the standout stars. Even more impressive is that he has been used at right-back. In the thrilling 2-1 turnaround against Atletico Madrid, he was simply electric.

He spoke to journalist Andy Mitten after the final whistle and expressed optimism that he will stay injury-free and truly establish himself as a mainstay in the 2026/27 campaign. Yoro also clearly stated that the goal is to win the Premier League and end United’s 13-year wait for English football’s most prestigious prize.

Ambitious target

The Frenchman told Mitten, “Yeah, I hope I’m not going to be injured this pre-season. That will help me to improve as well and to be ready for the start of the season. We are doing really well, no injuries yet as well, so I hope I’m going to continue like that.”

“I hope so. Obviously, I know I did a great season, but I know I can do much more. I know my potential for sure, and I hope I’m going to do a really good season.”

“Obviously, I have no excuses but I’ve had injuries and like I said I hope I’m not going to be injured this season and show everyone what I can do.”

He conceded that competition for places at United is intense, and that a pathway to the France national team hinges on him cementing a starting berth at club level.

Asked what the mood is like at United as the start of the new season nears, Yoro answered, “The mood is really good. We work really hard outside the pitch, we have a good vibe, good mood. So the target this season is to win every game, to be honest, for the team to be the best, for myself to do good games every time, to win trophies and to be at the top.”

On whether winning the Premier League is a realistic aim, he stated, “Yeah, of course. We are Man Utd so we have a team like that. I know we have the potential to do it and we have to do it.”

He concluded by stressing that there remains considerable untapped potential, with the caveat that he is continually learning and striving for further development.

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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