Altay Bayindir set for Celta Vigo medical, Man United unhappy with deal



Manchester United’s struggles with moving players on has once again come under the spotlight.

So far, only Rasmus Hojlund has sealed an exit, with Napoli obligated to buy the Dane. Planned sales of Marcus Rashford and Manuel Ugarte have not panned out.

Head coach Michael Carrick was keen to trim the goalkeeping department following Karl Darlow’s arrival. Andre Onana has left on loan, and Altay Bayindir could be about to do the same.

The Turkiye international, who rejoined pre-season training recently, was part of the matchday squad for the friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Altay Bayindir set for Celta Vigo move

However, Carrick opted to play Tom Heaton for the full 90 minutes, with the 28-year-old’s agent pushing for his client’s exit.

A return to Turkiye was seen as the most likely outcome, but as relayed by The Peoples Person, Celta Vigo have emerged as surprise options to sign the United No.1.

According to Faro de Vigo, Altay Bayindir is set to have a medical imminently, and will be unveiled as a new Celta player within the next few hours if everything goes to plan.

The La Liga side are planning to hold a training camp from next week, and the Turkish goalkeeper is expected to take part in that.

Celta Vigo can only afford a loan deal, United preferred permanent exit

“The goalkeeper Claudio Giráldez had been insistently requesting to compete with Andrei Radu is about to join his squad. The wish granted to the manager from Porriño is Altay Bayindir, and he is on the verge of becoming a Celta player for the 2026/27 season.

“The Vigo club and Manchester United, owner of the player’s rights, are currently finalizing the last details of a loan deal that will bring this 28-year-old, 1.98 -metre-tall Turkish international goalkeeper to Vigo.

“If everything goes according to plan, the transfer will be finalized in the next few hours. The idea is that the new Celta player can join Giráldez’s squad at the beginning of next week to travel for the Italian tour, where Celta will face Sassuolo next Wednesday, the 5th, and Napoli on Saturday the 8th.”

The Red Devils would have preferred a permanent sale considering the former Fenerbahce ace’s contract runs until 2027.

United will hope to earn a small fee next year

United do have the option of triggering a one-year extension so as to not lose the goalie on a free next summer, but Celta are unlikely to have the money to do a permanent deal next year.

Altay Bayindir will also need to take a pay cut if he wants to join the Spanish side on a permanent basis. United will hope the goalkeeper can prove himself in La Liga so that they can earn something from his sale in 2027.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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