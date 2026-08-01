Altay Bayindir closing in on shock move to Celta Vigo



Manchester United claimed their second win of pre-season on Saturday as the Red Devils came back from a goal down to clinch a 2-1 victory against Atletico Madrid at the Strawberry Arena.

Amad, who returned to pre-season training a couple of days ago, was reinstated into the starting line-up by Michael Carrick. The Ivorian impressed alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Shea Lacey up top.

However, despite travelling to Sweden, there was no place in the XI for Altay Bayindir, as Tom Heaton started in goal.

In fact, the 40-year-old stayed in goal for the full 90 minutes, with the Turkiye international watching on from the sidelines.

Altay Bayindir desperate to leave United

It has been previously relayed by The Peoples Person that the 28-year-old is desperate to leave Old Trafford in search of regular minutes.

Saturday was a sobering reminder to the former Fenerbahce ace that he does not figure in Carrick’s plans, especially now that Karl Darlow has been brought in.

Man Utd sources confirm interest from Celta Vigo in taking keeper Altay Bayindir on loan this season but say the deal isn’t done yet. Bayindir’s on the bench against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm today with Tom Heaton starting in goal #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) August 1, 2026

Most rumours have linked the Turkish keeper with a return to his homeland with Besiktas among the clubs pushing to sign him.

Now, Chris Wheeler of The Daily Mail has claimed that Celta Vigo are interested in the United shot-stopper, but only on loan.

Celta Vigo could seal a loan deal

“Man Utd sources confirm interest from Celta Vigo in taking keeper Altay Bayindir on loan this season but say the deal isn’t done yet.

“Bayindir’s on the bench against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm today with Tom Heaton starting in goal,” the reporter wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It was expected that the 20-time English league champions would push for a permanent exit considering the goalie’s contract expires in 2027.

But United do have the option of triggering a one-year extension to avoid losing him on a free, which could mean they say yes to the proposal. Multiple outlets have started reporting the same, which means the story has legs.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8.5/10

Why?

Reported by a journalist with a good track record when it comes to Man United news

The goalkeeper has no place in Carrick’s plans

Multiple outlets have started reporting on this development

United would prefer a permanent sale given their need to balance the books

TPP view

We believe Altay Bayindir will leave Manchester United this summer, and Celta Vigo could be about to sign him, but the arrangement remains to be seen.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social