Joshua Zirkzee gives his green light, Juventus offer Man United two options



Despite his impressive form during pre-season, it appears increasingly likely that Joshua Zirkzee will be leaving Manchester United this summer.

The Dutchman has endured two disappointing seasons in red, managing a mere nine goals while spending most of his time on the bench.

The former Bologna ace was seen as the Red Devils’ backup striker, but despite his obvious strengths in playmaking, the 25-year-old lacks that clinical eye in front of goal.

With United returning to the Champions League, Michael Carrick has insisted on bringing in a proven goalscorer. For that to happen, INEOS will need to move the Netherlands international on.

Joshua Zirkzee gives his green light

Juventus are the most advanced in the race, and a return to Italy suits the ex-Bayern Munich ace’s skillset. That is why he has finally given his green light to the move.

However, the problem is United would prefer a permanent exit, but the Bianconeri are looking at a loan agreement.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

25/26 season stats

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Turin-based outfit would prefer a straight loan or a loan with an obligation to buy based on certain personal milestones and team results, akin to Napoli’s agreement for Rasmus Hojlund.

United are considering the proposals, but as things stand, Juventus seem confident of finally getting their man.

Juventus’ loan conditions revealed

“Zirkzee’s nostalgia for Italy is growing, and the idea of ​​starting over at Juventus is quite appealing to the Bayern Munich alumnus, who in recent days has already expressed his availability to the Bianconeri in principle.

“The Dutch striker’s openness has been joined in the last few hours by Manchester United. It’s not yet time for a sale at Old Trafford, but there’s a willingness to sit down with Juventus executives to evaluate the former Bologna player’s loan.

“For the Old Lady to finally make the move, two more deals will be needed. Convincing the Red Devils to accept a “nearly” free loan, with no obligation to buy.

“Either a repeat of the Rashford-Barcelona deal (the Catalans didn’t confirm the Englishman at the end of the season) or something similar to last summer’s Hojlund-Napoli deal: in this case, the obligation was conditional on certain personal and team results.”

INEOS will need to take a call

Juventus sporting director Ricky Massara is the one pushing to complete the signing. Massara had tried to sign Joshua Zirkzee last January as well, back when he was with AS Roma.

It is clear that the United No.11 does not have a future at Old Trafford, but whether the 20-time English league champions accept Juve’s loan proposal or push for a direct sale remains to be seen.

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Why?

Juventus’ interest in the player has been reported by multiple Italian outlets.

The United forward is keen to play more regularly.

It is still unclear whether INEOS will agree to Juventus’ proposal.

TPP view

We believe Joshua Zirkzee will leave Man United for the Serie A this summer, but whether it will be on a loan or a straight sale is still unclear.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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