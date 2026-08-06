Myles Lewis-Skelly: Arsenal respond to Man United’s push for versatile genius



Ask any Manchester United fan, and they will point to the centre of the park and left-back as the areas that need immediate reinforcements.

The start of the Premier League season is just a fortnight away, and INEOS are no closer to signing that elusive defensive midfielder or a backup for Luke Shaw.

This delay has the fanbase panicking, especially amid reports of the Red Devils prioritising sales first as they look to raise cash for further incomings.

The Peoples Person has relayed that United could look to bring in a low-cost alternative in midfield, which effectively rules out a move for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Myles Lewis-Skelly could have been the solution for two of United’s major problems

In a further blow to Michael Carrick, Newcastle remain adamant that Lewis Hall is not for sale. INEOS could do with a player who could solve both problems and would cost a fraction of the fee.

Enter Myles Lewis-Skelly. The 19-year-old can play both as a defensive midfielder and a left-back and his impressive form has caught the attention of INEOS.

The Englishman played only 698 minutes in the Premier League last season, and he was keen on regular gametime, with intermediaries offering his services to clubs in England.

That is when United first entered the picture, but Mikel Arteta did turn to the England international more and more towards the closing stages of last season as he tried to prove to the player that there was a pathway for him at the Emirates.

Arsenal’s stance revealed

The 20-time English league champions remain interested in the left-footed ace, but according to Football Insider, the Gunners are refusing to sell to a direct rival.

“Arsenal have no intention of cashing in on young starlet Myles Lewis-Skelly this summer, sources have told Football Insider.

“The 19-year-old has emerged as a target for Manchester United in recent weeks, but the Gunners will not entertain the idea of letting him leave.

“The North London outfit are also adamant that they will not lose players to a direct rival like the Red Devils this summer.

United’s backup options revealed

“Mikel Arteta views Lewis-Skelly as a key part of his project for 2026-27, after some impressive midfield performances at the end of last season.”

United have lined up Racing Santander’s Jorge Salinas as a backup for the left-back spot, while Tyler Adams and Sander Berge could emerge as midfield options in case INEOS run out of money.

United fans are hoping the co-owners can pull out a rabbit from the hat towards the closing stages of the summer window, so as to give Michael Carrick the best chance of success next season.

Feature image Clive Mason via Getty Images

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