Official: Gabby George seals move to Brighton from Man United



England defender Gabby George has completed a move to Brighton from Manchester United, it has now been confirmed.

Another high-profile exit

At the start of this week, United released a statement announcing Marc Skinner had stepped down from his role as head coach of the women’s team.

United stated that Skinner’s departure was a mutual decision. He took charge of the Reds in 2021 as a replacement for Casey Stoney.

Skinner oversaw United’s capture of their inaugural major honour, the FA Cup, in 2024. He subsequently led the club into their first Champions League campaign last term, masterminding a resilient run to the quarter-final stage.

His exit comes after Melvine Malard, Millie Turner, and Lisa Naalsund also left, making it a summer of high-profile goodbyes at United. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that George was also on the verge of parting ways with United.

The report claimed that George was close to signing for Brighton amidst her desire for regular minutes.

Brighton have announced that George has indeed joined their ranks for an undisclosed fee.

Brighton move complete

Brighton boss Dario Vidosic remarked, “We are delighted to welcome Gabby to the club. Her versatility in defence gives us fantastic options and her technical quality on the ball will help elevate how we want to play.”

“She understands what it takes to perform at the highest level in this league week in, week out, and her leadership both on and off the pitch will strengthen our group tremendously.”

“We have big ambitions for the season ahead and adding a player of Gabby’s calibre and character is a massive step forward for us.”

George graduated from Everton’s academy and played more than 100 games for the Merseyside outfit before her switch to United.

Brighton finished seventh in the WSL last season.

Feature image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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