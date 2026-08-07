Home » Eva Olid: Man United Women’s new manager will face Leicester City in debut

Eva Olid: Man United Women’s new manager will face Leicester City in debut

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women announced a major shift in direction at the start of the week.

Summer of change

United have signed two players so far, with Spaniard Andrea Medina and German Janina Leitzig joining the club.

Fans have also seen numerous players depart, with veterans such as Leah Galton, Millie Turner, Lisa Naalsund and Hannah Blundell all exiting the club.

Melvine Malard and Gabby George have also been sold to Women’s Super League rivals this summer.

The biggest change, though, has been the departure of Marc Skinner as head coach on Monday, and he was rapidly replaced by Eva Olid on Wednesday.

Pre-season

Olid is a tactics-driven manager who will want to implement an attacking, possession-based style at the club.

She has also spoken of her desire to entertain the fans while bringing numerous youngsters into the first team.

It has already been announced that United will start their season against London City Lionesses in an intriguing match on 4th September at 19:00 BST.

The Red Devils will also travel to Spain, where they will take on second division side Newcastle United Women between 14th and 19th August.

Saturday kick-off

United fans will be rightly fascinated by the type of football Olid will aim to introduce at Leigh Sports Village, and they will not have to wait long to see it.

The club’s official website announced that, “Eva Olid will take charge of her first game as Manchester United Women head coach this Saturday.”

The site continues that, “the former Heart of Midlothian Women boss has started her new role this week and will be on the touchline as United begin pre-season away to Barclays Women’s Super League 2 side Leicester City.”

The game will be played at Leicester’s training ground at 14:00 BST but will be played behind closed doors.

United will likely come up against their former striker Rachel Williams, who moved to Leicester during the winter window.

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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