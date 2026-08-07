Otten Cup: Man United under 19s looking to make history in tournament

Manchester United’s young stars have played an important role in pre-season so far.

Involvement

After a good season last year for the under-18s and under-21s, numerous youngsters will fancy their chances of making their first-team debut this year.

Shea Lacey did so last year and has impressed in pre-season, scoring a goal against Rosenborg and winning a penalty versus Atletico Madrid.

Numerous others played the entire 45 minutes in the loss to Wrexham and 30 minutes in the 5-0 demolition of the Norwegian side.

JJ Gabriel and Jim Thwaites also made their bow with the first team in the 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid in Sweden.

Summer tournament

With the season opener getting closer and closer, the young players will certainly play less for the first team as Michael Carrick will be wanting to give 90 minutes to numerous stars ahead of the Premier League opener.

What’s more, by next week, all of the World Cup stars will be back, with the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo due to return.

Therefore, the youth teams will now enter a more focused pre-season schedule with their own age groups.

Otten Cup

The club’s official website has reported that, “Manchester United will be participating at the 2026 Otten Cup in the Netherlands.”

The site also adds that, “the Under-19s event is held annually in Eindhoven and the Reds have previously competed but never lifted the trophy.”

Inter Milan are the current champions and United have been drawn in Group A.

They will face PSV Eindhoven, Australian side Adelaide United, and Palmeiras from Brazil.

The other group will consist of Benfica, Chelsea, Club Brugge and Monaco.

The tournament will kick off on Friday 14th August and come to an end on Sunday 16th August.

United’s under 14s and 16s recently impressed by hoovering up three trophies last week in the Super Cup NI.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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