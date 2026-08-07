Subway Players Cup: Man United Women learn opponents

Manchester United Women have experienced numerous changes so far this summer.

Club in flux

The most significant change occurred on Monday when Marc Skinner left the club after five years.

Spaniard Eva Olid has since been appointed as manager and tasked with taking United back into the Champions League. The club have also seen numerous players depart, while two more, Andrea Medina and Janina Leitzig, have joined up with the Red Devils.

Tournament changes

As previously mentioned, Manchester United Women will not be involved in the Champions League next season after finishing fourth in the table last year.

They will take part in the Women’s Super League and the FA Cup, the tournament they won in 2024, as usual.

Nonetheless, the League Cup has undergone some significant transformations that will affect the club.

It is now called the Subway Players Cup and will not involve Manchester City, Chelsea or Arsenal, as they will be competing in Europe.

The tournament will consist of the top two divisions of English football, and it will be necessary to finish in the top eight of the 23-team league to qualify for the knockout phase.

United have now learned who their opponents will be in the opening phase of the competition.

The club’s official site reports that, “our campaign is due to start at home to Barclays Women’s Super League 2 outfit Sheffield United on Wednesday 23rd September.”

United will then travel to face Durham seven days later.

The standout tie will be against arch-rivals Liverpool away in October, and they will also face newly promoted WSL 2 side Burnley at home.

Olid’s side will host Everton at the Progress with Unity Stadium in November before going up against another second division side, Newcastle, in December.

All matches will kick off at 19:00 BST.

The Red Devils will consider themselves favourites to win the tournament, being the highest-ranked side last season to start the tournament.

Man United Women Subway Players Cup fixtures

Opponent Date Location Sheffield United 23rd Sept Home Durham 30th Sept Away Liverpool 21 Oct Away Burnley 28 Oct Home Everton 18th Nov Home Newcastle 16th Dec Away

Featured image Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images

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