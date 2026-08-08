Home » Mason Mount: Fan video gives hint about severity of injury vs PSG

Mason Mount: Fan video gives hint about severity of injury vs PSG

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Mason Mount


A video has emerged of Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount after the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly offering some insight into his fitness.

Injured

Mount was forced off with an injury scare as United and PSG cancelled each other out at the Ullevi Stadium in Sweden.

United found themselves behind inside the opening stages after PSG attacked down the right and Ibrahim Mbaye opened the scoring.

They recovered their composure and established a foothold in the contest. Bryan Mbeumo was presented with opportunities from two set-pieces and also connected with a delivery from Shea Lacey.

Amad was also afforded a scoring opportunity, with additional threats emerging from corner-kick situations. United finally got their reward just after the half-hour mark when Amad won possession high up and charged inside the box before teeing up Mbeumo, who made no mistake as he executed a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

United’s attacking output improved following the introductions of Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Joshua Zirkzee. However, neither side was able to break the deadlock, and the match finished level.

The primary cause for concern would have been Mount, not least because of his excellent performances during pre-season.

Mount update

The midfielder was only on the pitch for 19 minutes in Gothenburg before he pulled up with a problem and was unable to continue.

Mount was then replaced by Tyler Fletcher.

After making way, the former Chelsea man could be seen in conversation with members of United’s medical staff. He then trod down the tunnel.

The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst has released footage of Mount making his way to the team coach, in which the player appears to be moving without any visible problems.

In the video, Mount greets a photographer, signs an autograph for a fan and then gets into the bus.

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and his substitution was just a precautionary measure.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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