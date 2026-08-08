Mason Mount: Fan video gives hint about severity of injury vs PSG



A video has emerged of Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount after the 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain, seemingly offering some insight into his fitness.

Injured

Mount was forced off with an injury scare as United and PSG cancelled each other out at the Ullevi Stadium in Sweden.

United found themselves behind inside the opening stages after PSG attacked down the right and Ibrahim Mbaye opened the scoring.

They recovered their composure and established a foothold in the contest. Bryan Mbeumo was presented with opportunities from two set-pieces and also connected with a delivery from Shea Lacey.

Mbeumo tests Safonov as the Reds push for an equaliser 😤 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

Amad was also afforded a scoring opportunity, with additional threats emerging from corner-kick situations. United finally got their reward just after the half-hour mark when Amad won possession high up and charged inside the box before teeing up Mbeumo, who made no mistake as he executed a brilliant finish into the bottom corner.

🇨🇮 🤝 🇨🇲 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

United’s attacking output improved following the introductions of Bruno Fernandes, Youri Tielemans, and Joshua Zirkzee. However, neither side was able to break the deadlock, and the match finished level.

First minutes in red 🔴 pic.twitter.com/omsf5doftw — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 8, 2026

The primary cause for concern would have been Mount, not least because of his excellent performances during pre-season.

Mount update

The midfielder was only on the pitch for 19 minutes in Gothenburg before he pulled up with a problem and was unable to continue.

Mount was then replaced by Tyler Fletcher.

Three members of #mufc’s medical staff spoke to Mason Mount before he went down the tunnel pic.twitter.com/sPAd98qKqh — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 8, 2026

After making way, the former Chelsea man could be seen in conversation with members of United’s medical staff. He then trod down the tunnel.

The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst has released footage of Mount making his way to the team coach, in which the player appears to be moving without any visible problems.

In the video, Mount greets a photographer, signs an autograph for a fan and then gets into the bus.

Mason Mount walking freely as he heads to the #mufc coach pic.twitter.com/mbgJNmG8Bi — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 8, 2026

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious and his substitution was just a precautionary measure.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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