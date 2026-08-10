Teden Mengi: Fabrizio Romano issues major update on ex-Man United star



Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer update on former Manchester United defender Teden Mengi.

United stint

Mengi left United for Luton Town in the summer of 2023, bringing an end to his 14-year association with the club.

He joined United as a seven-year-old and worked his way through every age group, all the way to the first team. The defender made his senior debut against LASK Linz in the Europa League back in 2020, appearing as a late substitute in a 2-1 win.

A year later, Mengi made his second and final senior appearance for United, coming off the bench to replace Luke Shaw in the Champions League group-stage finale against Young Boys in 2021.

Mengi made appearances for Luton during their short-lived Premier League stint, but found the subsequent Championship campaign challenging due to a knee injury.

After Luton’s relegation to League One, he returned to feature in 25 matches last term and was a regular under Jack Wilshere until a hamstring injury sustained in the Vertu Trophy clash with Plymouth in late February curtailed his campaign.

According to Romano, the Hatters have informed Mengi that he is free to leave.

Mengi update

Romano wrote on X, “Teden Mengi has been given the green light by Luton Town to hold talks with interested clubs, with just one year remaining on his contract.”

“Several clubs are interested in the 24-year-old centre-back’s situation after a bid from Torino rejected.”

🚨 Teden Mengi has been given the green light by Luton Town to hold talks with interested clubs, with just one year remaining on his contract. Several clubs are interested in the 24-year-old centre-back’s situation after a bid from Torino rejected. pic.twitter.com/qFw8F7cNhy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 10, 2026

Wilshere recently said about the former United prodigy, “He’s fit, and I spoke about Teds earlier on in pre-season.”

“We brought in a centre back, Haks (Hakeem Odoffin) came through last year, we still have Mads (Andersen), we still have Kal (Naismith) who can play there, so while he’s here of course he’s training with us and there’s an opportunity for him.”

“However, I’ve had these conversations with him as well, it’s probably best if he finds something else, but we’ll see with that. Yes, I want to remain respectful to Teden as he’s someone I’ve got massive respect for, but he knows the situation anyway, and he’s training, but looking for something.”

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 9/10

Why?

✅Reported by a tier 1 journalist.

✅Jack Wilshere is on the record saying that Mengi’s future at Luton is uncertain.

TPP view

We believe that Luton are indeed looking to offload Mengi and the ex-Man United star could find himself at a new club very soon.

Featured image Pete Norton via Getty Images

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