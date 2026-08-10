Home » Chris Smalling: Former Man United league winner sets out retirement stance

Chris Smalling: Former Man United league winner sets out retirement stance

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is searching for the next destination in his career.

United career

The centre-back joined Manchester United from Fulham in 2010.

He went on to play nine seasons at Old Trafford, winning the Premier League twice. Smalling took part in an impressive 323 matches for the club, scoring 18 goals.

He also represented England 31 times and scored one goal.

The defender left Manchester United in 2019 and joined AS Roma. He spent five seasons in Italy, racking up 155 appearances in all competitions.

Smalling left the Italian capital in 2024 and played two seasons in Saudi Arabia for Al-Fayha.

Next destination

The former Manchester United man left the club in the summer and is searching for his next career journey.

The Sun paper reports that, “Chris Smalling has returned to the UK as the former Manchester United defender searches for a new club.”

The paper also adds, “the 36-year-old is without a team after leaving Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Fayha but insists he still has plenty left to offer.”

In spite of his age, Smalling still believes he can play at a high level and claimed, “I know my body now better than when I was 26 and that’s shown in the games I’m playing.”

He did admit that when his football career is over, he would like to focus on education projects, but it is still not time for this.

Smalling explained, “once my football career comes to an end, I can put more time to them but at the minute it’s all focused on playing because I have that passion and drive and physically my stats are good.”

Chris Smalling career stats

ClubsMatches playedGoalsYears Active
Maidstone United1612006-2008
Fulham1902008-2010
Man United323182010-2019
AS Roma155102019-2024
Al-Fayha6742024-2026
England3112011-2017
online polls

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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