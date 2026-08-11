Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United legend names former teammate he’d sign

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has chosen the one former teammate he would pick first as a manager.

History at club

United have had numerous players contribute to their storied history over the years, but Solskjaer perhaps owns the most iconic moment.

It was his 93rd-minute winner in the Champions League final in 1999 against Bayern Munich that secured the treble for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer played a total of 366 matches for United after securing a move from Norwegian side Molde in 1996.

He scored 126 times for the club, developing a reputation as a lethal super-sub.

Solskjaer retired in 2007 but would return to manage the club in 2018, when he took over from Jose Mourinho.

The former striker would guide United to a third- and second-place finish but lost the 2021 Europa League final on penalties to Villarreal.

Solskjaer was sacked in November 2021 after a 4-1 defeat to Watford.

Thoughts on Roy Keane

Speaking on The Overlap, answering rapid questions, Solskjaer mentioned that Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and David Beckham were the most talented players that he ever shared a dressing room with.

Nonetheless, he did claim that if he were a manager right now, he would choose Roy Keane as his go-to signing.

He also labelled Keane as the best leader, worst loser, and most competitive teammate.

Paul Scholes was judged to be the most underrated teammate he ever had whilst at the club.

Gary Neville was also described as the hardest trainer, and David May as the biggest joker that he had ever played with.

Nonetheless, Nicky Butt was chosen as the biggest wind-up merchant he had ever played alongside.

Featured image Charles McQuillan via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social