Eva Olid: Man United Women boss reveals feelings on her new squad

Manchester United Women boss Eva Olid is settling into her new role.

The Spanish manager has been in charge of the team for two pre-season friendlies and has overseen a trip to La Manga, Spain.

United will take on Liverpool tomorrow in their next pre-season match back in England, but Olid was speaking to the club’s website about how her team’s preparations for the new season are shaping up.

Speaking to the club’s site, she expressed her main objective over the two friendlies against Leicester City and Newcastle United.

Implement new style

She explained, “the intention of these first two friendlies is to implement new principles of play. Also, to implement a new style of play, give chances for everyone to have minutes, like all the young players had minutes in the first and in the second match.”

Olid also explained that the pre-season tour was not only about tactics but also about team-building and fostering a positive attitude in the group.

Team-building

She added, “of course, we work principles of play, we work tactics, but we had important meetings about where we go and who we want to be. And I think it’s so important to have clarity before we start the league; what is going to be our identity as a team on the pitch and off the pitch.”

The former Heart of Midlothian boss was also full of praise for her new players.

Loves new players

Olid claimed, “I feel settled because the players are being amazing, good attitude. They want to improve, they want to learn, they want to play with the ball and that helps me to feel part of this team already.”

The new manager also assured fans that football is her number one priority in her life.

She explained, “I don’t have other things. Like I spend probably 24 hours every day in football, no? It’s my life, my lifestyle, and I give everything for the team and for the players.”

Olid also expressed that her most important function as a coach is to improve her players, something fans will be delighted to hear.