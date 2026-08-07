Layla Drury and Lucy Newell: Man United duo handed major England boost



Manchester United talents Layla Drury and Lucy Newell have both received an exciting England boost, it has been confirmed.

Sky-high potential

Drury and Newell represent some of the highest-rated youngsters currently in the club’s books. When United announced the appointment of Eva Olid as Marc Skinner’s replacement, they emphasised that greater emphasis will be placed on bringing young players through.

Despite the 2025/26 season largely being a disappointing one for United as they went trophyless and failed to secure Champions League football, it was a positive one for Drury.

She became the youngest player to represent the Red Devils when she made her senior debut for the club against Burnley in January. Making her first-team bow at 16 years and 220 days, Drury found the back of the net in the same game, also setting a record for the youngest goalscorer in United Women’s history.

Last month, United confirmed that Drury had put pen to paper on a first professional deal.

Meanwhile, Newell spent last term out on loan, first at Birmingham City and then Crystal Palace.

Newell won United’s academy Players’ Player of the Year for 2023/24 and signed her first professional contract with the club in October 2024, on her 18th birthday. She has yet to make her senior debut.

The pair have been called up for the Under-20 World Cup preparation camp in Lisbon.

England boost

Drury and Newell are both expected to be involved in England’s preparatory activities in Lisbon, which will additionally feature a fixture against Portugal.

The friendly fixture, scheduled for Thursday 13 August, is expected to serve as a critical audition for Drury and Newell as they vie for inclusion in the final tournament squad.

Drury previously played for Wales at Under-17 level before switching her international allegiance to England.

Newell will be hoping that a United debut is on the cards as Olid looks to hit the ground running at Leigh Sports Village.

Featured image Joosep Martinson via Getty Images

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