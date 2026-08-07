Official: Man United Women unveil new squad numbers for four players



Manchester United have handed Celin Bizet, Julia Zigiotti, Jess Simpson and Emma Watson new kit numbers ahead of the new season.

New squad numbers

United have confirmed that Bizet will wear the number 11 shirt moving forward.

Bizet has been absent from the pitch for several months following her pregnancy. Having welcomed her child in June, she is now preparing to resume playing and is likely to be fully motivated for her return.

The Norwegian inherits the number from Leah Galton, who left United earlier this summer. Bizet wore the number 15 shirt for two years.

The number 15 will now be inherited by midfielder Julia Zigiotti in July 2025 from Bayern Munich. She signed a two-year deal.

A key figure for United last season, Zigiotti now bids farewell to the number 18 shirt, one she wore with distinction.

Meanwhile, youngsters Simpson and Watson will now sport the numbers 26 and 21 respectively.

Simpson featured for Southampton last season while Watson spent time with Mexican club Tigres. The pair will be looking to have an impact under new boss Eva Olid.

New era

For most United players, the upcoming season represents a clean slate for them, with Marc Skinner now gone and Olid appointed as his replacement.

Earlier this week, United confirmed that a mutual agreement had been reached for Skinner to step down from his position after five years.

In her inaugural address, Olid emphasised that she is excited about the prospect of working with youngsters and bringing them through.

Olid, who led Hearts to their first-ever Scottish title last season, departed the club in the summer. She had been at the helm since 2021 and also oversaw a Scottish Cup final run in 2024, where Hearts ultimately fell to Rangers.

United face London City Lionesses in their WSL opener on September 4.

Featured i9mage Michael Campanella via Getty Images

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