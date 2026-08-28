Official: Man United Women confirm signing of Monica Jusu Bah



Manchester United have announced that they have completed a deal to sign winger Monica Jusu Bah from BK Hacken.

Jusu Bah signs

Earlier this week, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United had tabled a bid to snap up Jusu Bah.

Now, the club has confirmed that the 23-year-old has put pen to paper on a four-year contract. She becomes United’s third signing before Thursday’s Women’s Super League transfer window deadline, after Andrea Medina and Janina Leitzig.

New signing: LOCKED IN! 🔒🔥 Welcome to the United family, Monica 🇸🇪❤️ 🗞️ https://t.co/fmNTOFosxz pic.twitter.com/a2xi9ZWkW1 — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) August 28, 2026

Jusu Bah’s terms at BK Hacken were set to expire in 2028. The Athletic report that United and the Swedish outfit struck an agreement for a fee in excess of £400,000.

Update on below: BK Hacken and Sweden winger Monica Jusu Bah set to sign for Manchester United. Fee in excess of £400k.@TheAthleticFChttps://t.co/UpjbwQedDJ https://t.co/sxxqB35bjf — Megan Feringa (@megan_feringa) August 28, 2026

She broke through at Umea before moving to BK Hacken in 2023. Jusu Bah helped BK Hacken win the inaugural Women’s Europa Cup.

Reactions

Jusu Bah said, “It’s an unbelievable feeling to join Manchester United. There is a real togetherness in the group, and you can feel the excitement from everyone for a big season ahead.”

“The opportunity to work with Eva Olid is perfect, everybody knows the quality of her coaching and her ability to support players to reach their highest level. I’m ready to keep pushing myself, help the team achieve our ambitions together and create special memories at this incredible club.”

Matt Johnson, director of women’s football at United remarked, “Monica is an exceptionally exciting player; she is really ambitious but has already achieved a huge amount in the game at a young age.”

“Monica has all of the required qualities of a Manchester United attacker; her pace, directness and the quality of her final product make her an excellent addition to our squad.”

He added, “Arriving having already played a number of games in the Swedish league this season, means she is fully fit and ready to contribute on the pitch.”

“We are all looking forward to seeing her thrive under Eva and her coaching team.”

The Sweden international will wear the number 23 shirt for United.

Featured image by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images