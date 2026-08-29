Home » Gavin Beith: Eva Olid set to add ally from successful Hearts side to Man United Women coaching team

Gavin Beith: Eva Olid set to add ally from successful Hearts side to Man United Women coaching team

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Rolfoe scoring against Spurs

Manchester United Women have undergone a significant summer of change.

Change

There have been departures of numerous key players, including Melvine Malard, Leah Galton and Millie Turner, to name a few.

Furthermore, Marc Skinner left his role and Eva Olid replaced him, having departed Heart of Midlothian after leading them to a league title last season.

United have also been active in the market, bringing in Andrea Medina and Janina Leitzig.

Yesterday also saw the official announcement of the dynamic Monica Jusu Bah, who will add much-needed quality to the squad’s wide play.

Coaching change-up

As is commonplace, United will be making some changes to their coaching department after appointing a new head coach.

The Cutback reports that, “Manchester United are set to appoint Gavin Beith, a former assistant at Hearts, to Eva Olid’s coaching staff, while Carl Green is expected to depart the club.”

The report adds, “Beith reunites with Olid who was head coach of the SWPL champions for five years. He was part of Olid’s coaching staff during the 2023-24 season where Hearts finished fifth.”

He has also worked with the Scottish youth teams and Aberdeen between 2021 and 2023.

As a result, Carl Green will depart the club after working for over five years with Skinner at United.

Assistant coach Scott Rogers and first team coach Dan Bale are still working for the club and, as of now, there are no reported plans to make any further alterations to the coaching team.

United take on Manchester City in their final pre-season warm-up game today before opening their WSL campaign against London City Lionesses next Friday.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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