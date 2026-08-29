Man United receive bid for Amad from PL rivals, here’s what the player wants

Manchester United are focusing more on player sales than on new signings during the final days of the summer transfer window.

Toby Collyer and Joshua Zirkzee are both close to leaving the club. Collyer is set to join Championship side West Bromwich Albion. Meanwhile, Fiorentina are in advanced talks to sign the Dutch forward.

Zirkzee’s departure should ease the burden on United’s already thin attacking options and may lead to the club signing a new striker. However, the Red Devils have now received an offer for another attacker.

Manchester United receive offer for Amad

According to Ivorian outlet 225Foot.com, Aston Villa have “officially submitted” a concrete offer to Manchester United for Amad.

It is understood that Aston Villa are looking to revamp their attacking line and see Amad as the ideal player to inject some dynamism into their attack.

Unai Emery’s side have already reached agreements for Ibrahim Mbaye, Alejandro Garnacho and Nicolas Jackson.

However, in the case of Amad, the situation reportedly remains “complex”. The 24-year-old right winger is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2030.

What Amad wants

It is understood that the Ivorian winger dreams of winning a Premier League title with United, and it remains unclear whether Aston Villa would be able to offer him an equally compelling project.

225Foot.com have not provided details of the proposal or of United’s response. Instead, they underline that the decision ultimately rests with Amad, who will have to choose between fighting for his place under Michael Carrick or accepting a new challenge elsewhere.

At United, the technically gifted winger is not a guaranteed starter, given competition from Bryan Mbeumo. This season, Shea Lacey could also emerge as a genuine option for the right flank for Carrick.

Amad is currently sidelined with a minor injury and missed United’s opening day defeat to Hull City.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a decent source for updates about Ivory Coast stars

✅ The player fits Aston Villa’s squad needs

⚠️ Limited detail about the said offer

TPP view

Aston Villa may be interested in Amad, but reports suggesting an offer has been made appear premature.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images