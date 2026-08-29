Ruben Amorim “very keen on” Man United star this summer

Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has seen Ayden Heaven overtake him in Michael Carrick’s pecking order at Old Trafford. The French defender started multiple times at right-back in pre-season, while Heaven formed a centre-back partnership with Harry Maguire.

Carrick opted to continue with the pair against Hull City in the opening game of the season at the MKM Stadium last weekend. Unfortunately, the Red Devils conceded two goals from set pieces and suffered a 2-0 defeat.

Yoro, meanwhile, was an unused substitute, as Carrick decided to bring on his attackers late into the game in hopes of a turnaround. The Frenchman, understandably, will be a frustrated figure and will be eager for some game time against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Yoro’s spell with United so far

United pulled off a coup in the summer of 2024 by securing the services of Yoro from right under Real Madrid’s noses. The Frenchman missed the first half of the campaign with an injury and by the time he returned to full fitness, Erik ten Hag, who had signed the player, had departed.

Ruben Amorim was appointed as the Dutchman’s replacement in November 2024 and Yoro became a regular feature in his 3-4-3 system. The 20 year old flourished in the back-three, featuring 33 times that campaign.

Yoro was almost always selected by the Portuguese when fit, and ended up making 53 appearances during Amorim’s 14-month reign. Following Carrick’s arrival and United’s switch to a back four, Yoro initially found game time harder to come by.

However, he did start six consecutive games from February to April in the absence of both Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez. Unfortunately, the Frenchman managed just 34 minutes of football in the final five games of the campaign following the Argentine’s return.

Leny Yoro: Stats By Managers

Manager Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Michael Carrick 11 - - 1 - - 597' Darren Fletcher 2 - - - - - 119' Rúben Amorim 53 1 3 7 - - 3,167' Ruud van Nistelrooy - - - - - - - Erik ten Hag - - - - - - - Paulo Fonseca 59 3 1 5 - - 4,593' Stéphane Pichot 26 - - 4 - 1 2,037' Jocelyn Gourvennec 1 - - - - - 12' Total: 152 4 4 17 - 1 10,525'

His situation remains delicate at the moment, especially after Maguire signed a new deal over the summer. It now appears that Yoro could have the opportunity to reunite with his former manager this season.

AC Milan eyeing Yoro

Speaking on his YouTube channel, as cited by Milan News, journalist Carlo Pellegatti suggested that AC Milan could attempt to prise Yoro away from Old Trafford this summer. He said: “Keep an eye out for a new name, Leny Yoro of Manchester United, whom Amorim is very keen on.”

“He’s part of Mendes’s stable. The fee is high, around 50 million euros, but with Mendes’s help, a solution could be found. He’d be a huge upgrade for Milan’s defence. Keep an eye on Yoro.”

Yoro is under contract with United until 2029.

Final Thoughts

United are unlikely to consider any talk of Yoro’s departure, especially since the player remains highly regarded at Old Trafford. The Frenchman has a very high ceiling and could be the long-term replacement for Maguire, who is already in the twilight of his career.

Meanwhile, with Lisandro Martinez in the final year of his contract and De Ligt’s fitness still an issue, Yoro could even become a key figure for the Red Devils as the season progresses.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Ruben Amorim has worked with Yoro and knows him well.

⚠️ Source is not particularly reliable for United news

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe Amorim could have his eyes on Leny Yoro. However, reports suggesting that a move could materialise this summer may be premature.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images