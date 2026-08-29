How Man United turned down a move for a Champions League winner to pull off the transfer of the season



Summer 2025 gave Manchester United the chance to bolster their struggling goalkeeping department.

Back in the summer of 2023, United agreed a £47.2 million deal to bring Andre Onana in from Inter Milan, hoping they had found the perfect replacement for David de Gea: a modern-day goalkeeper the Spaniard never was.

Then-manager Erik ten Hag wanted a ball-playing keeper, and Onana had certainly shown he could be exactly that at Inter Milan and Ajax before.

Onana never got to be an upgrade on De Gea

On paper, the Cameroonian had all the attributes to improve United’s play. In reality, he never did. In fact, his shaky performances between the sticks became a liability for the Red Devils.

His blunders cost the team wins, and while his deputy Altay Bayindir could have capitalised on his struggles, he did not. The Turkish keeper also floundered when given his chance.

By the end of the 2024-25 season, it was obvious change was needed between the sticks for the 20-time English champions.

Enter Lammens

United needed a new goalkeeper, and they eventually landed Senne Lammens; what a hit he turned out to be.

Signed for just £18.2 million, the Belgian shot-stopper transformed the Manchester Reds’ goalkeeping so much that by season’s end, he picked up the transfer of the season award.

Almost 12 months on from INEOS pulling off that deadline-day Lammens swoop, the Express have dropped some interesting transfer claims.

Before Lammens, talks were held for Donnarumma

According to their report, United could have signed a Champions League winner currently playing for their arch-rivals Manchester City instead of Lammens.

They claim, “United turned down the opportunity to sign Gianluigi Donnarumma.”

They then explain, “The Red Devils walked away from the table after being quoted an asking price of £50m.”

In the end, PSG, desperate to offload him, slashed their asking price, letting the Italian join City for around £26 million.

Even so, United still struck the better deal, landing Lammens, one of Europe’s most exciting young shot-stoppers, who is set to keep improving and secure the Red Devils’ goalkeeping department for the next decade.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Story has a ring of truth to it, especially as it is retrospective

✅ Man United’s links with Donnarumma were widely reported last summer

⚠️ Source has relatively poor track record

TPP view

We believe turning down Donnarumma at a quoted £50 million to land Lammens for £18.2 million was pure genius. A wise call that saw Man United get the goalkeeping upgrade they needed.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images

