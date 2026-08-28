Man United offered the chance to sign World Cup hat-trick hero as part of a swap deal



Manchester United will need a backup striker should Joshua Zirkzee depart this summer.

Despite the Dutchman‘s heroics during pre-season, Michael Carrick does not have the 25-year-old in his plans this season.

As things stand, it seems like Fiorentina have taken a decisive lead in the race over Juventus and Napoli, offering INEOS a loan with an obligation to buy.

The Red Devils would prefer an immediate solution, and the Bianconeri have one last trick up their sleeve.

Jonathan David offered as part of a swap deal

According to Football Fancast, they have offered the 20-time English league champions the option of a direct swap involving Jonathan David heading the other way.

The former Lille man, who scored a hat-trick in the recent World Cup, could provide Carrick with an interesting alternative in attack.

“Football FanCast sources understand Juventus have now joined the race for Zirkzee, with Jonathan David potentially becoming the makeweight.

“United are fully intent on moving Zirkzee on for good this window – they already have a loan-with-obligation offer from Fiorentina on the table, but would rather cut ties permanently now rather than revisit the situation next summer.

Makes little sense for United

“Juventus, for their part, have a similar problem with David and want him off the wage bill to free up room for their own incomings, and sources understand the striker’s agent has contacted United directly to encourage them to offer Zirkzee in exchange for the Canadian, who has 42 goals in 82 caps for his country.”

The Serie A giants value the Canadian at around £31-34 million, while United will earn £21.4 million on top of a £4.2 million loan fee if Zirkzee moves to Florence.

It looks like a better deal on paper, especially with INEOS on the hunt for a backup striker, but the Juventus striker has struggled since his move to Turin.

Better alternative in mind

The 26-year-old managed a meagre eight goals in his debut season in Italy, and with such a record, it makes little sense to sign the Canada international.

Intermediaries have offered him to United, as per TEAMtalk, but what Carrick needs is a proven goalscorer.

Alexander Sorloth suits the bill, given his recent goal record and his Premier League experience. It will be interesting to see where Zirkzee ends up and who INEOS sign before the deadline.

Feature image Vaughn Ridley via Getty Images