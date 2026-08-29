Joshua Zirkzee: £34 million bid submitted to Man United with strings attached



Conflicting reports coming out of the Italian media claim that a substantial offer has already been made for a loan with obligation to purchase for Joshua Zirkzee and, at the same time, that interest in the Manchester United man has cooled and that the Viola have made an offer to Everton for Beto.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, United are yet to give the green light for Zirkzee to join Fiorentina and the proposed transfer is currently an uphill battle.

The Italian transfer specialist says neither Zirkzee nor United has provided definitive approval. The Red Devils are also said to be undecided about the structure of any agreement.

That has prompted Fiorentina to assess other options as they search for a replacement for Moise Kean, who is being lined up by Como.

Major offer claimed by Corriere dello Sport

Di Marzio’s update contrasts sharply with the Friday edition of Corriere dello Sport, which carried the headline that Fiorentina had offered the equivalent of approximately £34 million for Zirkzee.

Francesco Gensini reported that the proposed deal would begin with a loan fee of about £4 million to £5 million. An option to buy could then become mandatory if specified conditions were met.

The newspaper also claimed that Zirkzee had agreed to the move, directly conflicting with Di Marzio’s information that the 25-year-old has not delivered a final yes.

According to Gensini, Fiorentina submitted their proposal two days earlier in an attempt to move ahead of rival interest. Juventus and Atletico Madrid were named as clubs to have tracked the former Bologna forward.

Corriere dello Sport suggested a response from Manchester could arrive on Saturday and portrayed Fiorentina as optimistic.

Beto negotiations provide Fiorentina with an alternative

Beto remains the clearest fallback option if Fiorentina cannot complete a move for Zirkzee. Di Marzio says the Everton striker continues to be viewed as a valid alternative.

Corriere dello Sport claim Fiorentina have lodged an official bid worth around £17 million for Beto. That proposal could also apply pressure on United by showing that the Serie A club will not wait indefinitely.

FirenzeViola similarly reports that an offer has been made to Everton while the Zirkzee route remains open, supporting the picture of two negotiations being pursued at once.

Football Italia has also covered Beto as the alternative to the Dutchman, although Di Marzio carries the strongest transfer-reporting reputation among the Italian sources presenting these competing versions.

United decision central to striker domino

Fiorentina reportedly will not release Kean to Como until his replacement reaches Viola Park. His proposed transfer is valued at roughly £34 million, including approximately £4 million in bonuses.

For United, the choice is not simply whether to sanction Zirkzee’s departure. The formula matters because a loan with a conditional obligation offers less immediate certainty than a permanent sale.

The discrepancy over Zirkzee’s approval is equally significant. Even if the clubs settle on acceptable terms, Fiorentina would still need the player’s definitive consent under Di Marzio’s version of events.

With Beto talks progressing in parallel, United may have only a limited window in which to reach a decision. Unless approval arrives from Manchester and Zirkzee, Fiorentina appear ready to turn their attention fully towards the Everton forward.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Di Marzio retains Tier 1 reliability for Italian transfers.

✅ He is backed up by several other outlets.

⚠️ Other sources claim a big offer has been submitted and that the green light could come today.

TPP View

This is a muddled situation. Fiorentina clearly have a 2-man shortlist and may be reluctant to commit to an obligation to buy Zirkzee. Whether he or Beto is first choice is unclear.

Featured image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images