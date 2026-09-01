Louis Page: Dramatic late twist in Man United’s pursuit of Leicester City wonderkid



As things stand, Manchester United are unlikely to be making any additions on deadline day.

Despite Michael Carrick’s obvious need for a new left-back, INEOS had their eyes on adding another midfielder to the roster instead.

Details of United’s offer for Leicester City starlet Louis Page emerged recently on The Peoples Person with the 20-time English league champions pushing hard to seal a deal before the window slammed shut.

The 18-year-old starting in the Foxes’ League One fixture against Plymouth Argyle meant hopes inside Old Trafford went down dramatically.

No deal in place between United and Leicester City for Louis Page, and confidence is diminishing at Old Trafford that it gets done. Page starting for the Foxes tonight a clear stumbling block now #mufchttps://t.co/5CGPOeM0GQ pic.twitter.com/Bk3THHx2rG — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) September 1, 2026

Louis Page starting complicated matters

“No deal in place between United and Leicester City for Louis Page, and confidence is diminishing at Old Trafford that it gets done.

“Page starting for the Foxes tonight a clear stumbling block now,” was Tyrone Marshall‘s initial tweet when Leicester’s team news dropped.

Now, The Manchester Evening News has further claimed that a deal is almost certainly off, with the midfield wonderkid set to stay at the King Power Stadium until January at least.

“Page deal now almost certainly off. United tried hard to get it done today, but looks set to stay at Leicester City until January at least.”

Page deal now almost certainly off. United tried hard to get it done today, but looks set to stay at Leicester City until January at least #mufc https://t.co/j4i7AFjD1q — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) September 1, 2026

Leicester’s demands revealed as move called off

The Athletic have further claimed that the League One side were asking for £12 million rising to a potential £15m for Louis Page. Despite talks advancing, a deal has been called off.

“Manchester United’s proposed bid to sign Louis Page from Leicester City is set to be called off.

“The clubs had been in talks over a deal worth more than £10million, with Leicester thought to be looking for £12m rising to a potential £15m.”

Hopefully, United can revive the deal during the winter so as to stop Arsenal from a possible hijack.

No new left-back either

With the money saved, the three-time Champions League winners should have gone all out to bring in a left-back as backup for the struggling Luke Shaw.

Alejandro Balde and Jorge Salinas were among the names being targeted, but even that seems unlikely at this stage.

This effectively means INEOS have let the head coach down ahead of United’s return to the Champions League.

Carrick will now have to work wonders with an injury-prone backline, and hopefully, he does not pay the ultimate price in the end.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images