Bruno Fernandes tips surprise player to make 2027 PFA Team of the Year

Manchester United were linked with Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, but the move never materialised. The Red Devils entered the transfer window with plans to reinforce the middle of the park, and the Englishman was among the names reportedly on their wish list.

Scott was impressive for the Cherries last season, finishing the campaign with four goals and one assist in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Alex Scott Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 37 34 3 1 5 - 2,860' FA Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 112' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 39 36 4 1 6 - 3,062'

The 23 year old’s style of play also made him a fine potential replacement for Casemiro at Old Trafford. However, United opted against a move, preferring instead to sign Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba to strengthen their midfield.

Nevertheless, Bruno Fernandes, who recently won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, has tipped Scott to have a great season ahead.

Fernandes praises Alex Scott

In a recent conversation on Beast Mode On, Fernandes was asked to name one player he believes could be in the next PFA Team of the Year. The United skipper responded: “There’s always a lot [of exciting players]. There is one player that I really like and that is Alex Scott from Bournemouth.”

“Obviously you always know that the big teams get looked at a little bit more than other teams but I think what he did last season was great. I think he’s someone that could easily be up for that [the PFA Team of the Year].”

The Portuguese’s comments suggest that he may have liked to see Scott move to Old Trafford this summer. However, with United investing in three new midfielders this year, a move may be off the cards for now.

Meanwhile, Fernandes revealed that he was proud to be adjudged the PFA Player’s Player of the Year by his peers. He added: “I always think that you’re going to get some people that recognise certain things and others that don’t. For me, it doesn’t change much what could be or what I could see, but I get the appreciation of people.”

“We’re talking about a trophy that the players, the ones that stand out every week against me, have voted for so that makes me very proud. That’s the main thing that I take from last season.”

Dealing with constant criticism at United

Fernandes has arguably been the best addition to United’s squad since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, and has been held to very high standards. He has also been widely criticised for wearing his heart on his sleeve.

Reflecting on the matter, the Portuguese said: “I’ve always said to myself to believe in yourself because throughout your career, you’re going to have moments where people will doubt how good you are or how good you can be.”

“That will always be there from the beginning to the end, it’s not going to change. It doesn’t matter how much you show it, it doesn’t matter how many awards you get, people are always going to doubt you.”

“At a high level, week by week and sometimes daily, you’re going to get some credit and other days you’re going to get some bad words. You just have to deal with that and believe in yourself because if you get to a certain place it’s because you’ve done something right.”

Final Thoughts

While a move for Scott failed to see the light of day, Fernandes has started the new campaign with a bang. The Portuguese scored a hat-trick in the 5-2 win over Ipswich Town last weekend and now has three goals and one assist in two games this season.

Featured image Michael Steele via Getty Images