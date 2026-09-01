Home » Fabrizio Romano: United striker set for last-minute departure to Premier League rivals

Fabrizio Romano: United striker set for last-minute departure to Premier League rivals

Joshua Zirkzee could be heading to Everton in eleventh hour twist

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Joshua Zirkzee


Manchester United could be about to agree a dramatic late deal on deadline day.

Sky Sports have now revealed that Everton have submitted an offer for wantaway striker Joshua Zirkzee.

“Everton have made an offer for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, Sky Sports News understands.”

The move was necessitated after Folarin Balogun’s move to the Merseyside outfit ran into issues.

Joshua Zirkzee to Everton

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has corroborated these claims, “Everton have called Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee in case Folarin Balogun deal collapses.

“Decision up to United as they rejected approaches from Italy in last 48h.”

It is well known that the Dutchman was eyeing a return to Serie A amid interest from Fiorentina, Juventus, Napoli, and Como.

However, the Netherlands international turned down a move to Florence in the hope of earning a move to Turin instead.

Joshua Zirkzee turned down Serie A return

However, Juve turned to Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade instead. That meant the versatile United attacker was all set to stay at Old Trafford.

Minutes would have been limited considering Michael Carrick did not turn to the 25-year-old for the first two Premier League games despite the United No.11’s heroics during pre-season.

With time running out, it remains to be seen if a move to link up with David Moyes materialises.

Will United sign a backup?

Should the former Bologna ace leave, United will need a backup striker to avoid overburdening Benjamin Sesko.

Alexander Sorloth and Jonathan David were among the late targets, but it seems INEOS are fighting a losing battle against time.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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