Fabrizio Romano: United striker set for last-minute departure to Premier League rivals



Manchester United could be about to agree a dramatic late deal on deadline day.

Sky Sports have now revealed that Everton have submitted an offer for wantaway striker Joshua Zirkzee.

🚨 Everton have made an offer for #mufc forward Joshua Zirkzee late into the window. Everton say they’re still working on a deal to sign Folarin Balogun amid reports there are issues with the move. One to keep an eye on in the last few hours of the window… w/@ALANMYERSMEDIA… pic.twitter.com/2Vt4clPyw7 — Danyal Khan (@DanyalHKhan) September 1, 2026

“Everton have made an offer for Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, Sky Sports News understands.”

The move was necessitated after Folarin Balogun’s move to the Merseyside outfit ran into issues.

Joshua Zirkzee to Everton

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has corroborated these claims, “Everton have called Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee in case Folarin Balogun deal collapses.

🚨🔵 Everton have called Manchester United for Joshua Zirkzee in case Folarin Balogun deal collapses. Decision up to United as they rejected approaches from Italy in last 48h. Everton are in contact also with his camp, as @alanmyersmedia reported. pic.twitter.com/CfH8rdF1hG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2026

“Decision up to United as they rejected approaches from Italy in last 48h.”

It is well known that the Dutchman was eyeing a return to Serie A amid interest from Fiorentina, Juventus, Napoli, and Como.

However, the Netherlands international turned down a move to Florence in the hope of earning a move to Turin instead.

Joshua Zirkzee turned down Serie A return

However, Juve turned to Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade instead. That meant the versatile United attacker was all set to stay at Old Trafford.

Minutes would have been limited considering Michael Carrick did not turn to the 25-year-old for the first two Premier League games despite the United No.11’s heroics during pre-season.

With time running out, it remains to be seen if a move to link up with David Moyes materialises.

Will United sign a backup?

Should the former Bologna ace leave, United will need a backup striker to avoid overburdening Benjamin Sesko.

Alexander Sorloth and Jonathan David were among the late targets, but it seems INEOS are fighting a losing battle against time.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images