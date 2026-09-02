Rio Ferdinand lauds INEOS for bagging a 30% off bargain in summer transfer swoop

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has explained why the club pulled off a coup by securing the services of Carlos Baleba this summer. The Cameroonian midfielder had been a long-term target for the Red Devils and was also linked with a move to Old Trafford last year.

The transfer, however, failed to materialise in 2025, especially since Brighton & Hove Albion reportedly wanted in excess of £115 million for the player. Baleba was outstanding in the 2024/25 campaign, emerging as one of the finest defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

United refused to give in to the Seagulls’ demands, preferring instead to play the waiting game. The Cameroonian, meanwhile, endured a difficult time last season, perhaps affected by the constant speculation over his future last summer.

Carlos Baleba Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 31 23 - - 5 - 1,662' EFL Cup 3 2 - - 1 - 167' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total: 35 26 - - 7 - 1,891'

Nevertheless, the Red Devils remained convinced of the 22 year old’s qualities and finally secured his signature this summer, for a reported £70 million fee. Ferdinand believes they have been vindicated in their decision to wait for the player.

United were restricted by their finances this summer

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand suggested that United were restricted by their finances in the transfer market this summer and had to take a tactful approach to the window. He said: “Man United, there’s no doubt in my mind they were in for (Elliot) Anderson, but there was a limit to the price they could pay.”

“Man United just didn’t go, ‘Oh, we don’t want him. We don’t fancy him.’ They couldn’t go to a certain number that City obviously could because they couldn’t blow their budget. And that word is a key word, I think, in this window when you’re talking about Manchester United.”

“They needed numbers in there to cover for the big games, the more games that they’re going to have this season because they’re in the Champions League. So you need cover. You need more bodies in there.”

Elliot Anderson was believed to be a priority target for United this summer, but he ended up joining Manchester City for a reported £116 million. The Red Devils also had their eyes on Mateus Fernandes, but he moved to Tottenham Hotspur instead in a deal believed to be worth £85 million.

Baleba has potential

United ended up signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Baleba for a combined fee of just over £150 million. Ferdinand believes that while Santos and Baleba may not have been at the top of the Red Devils’ wish list, they will still add quality to the squad.

He said: “Two players that are more about potential in this midfield but still have Premier League experience in Baleba and Andrey Santos. All right, yes, (they) wouldn’t have been on the probably the top two or three in their list, but Baleba, you know, he’s got potential.”

“We’ve seen that he was being earmarked as a 100 million pound player two seasons ago, right? And that doesn’t happen just overnight for nothing. There’s obviously got to have been some football being played in there.”

Baleba is currently sidelined with an ankle injury but is expected to be fit by the end of this month.

Final Thoughts

United’s acquisition of Baleba has generated a lot of buzz among fans and could even prove to be a masterstroke. The Cameroonian has all the attributes to replace Casemiro at Old Trafford and become a mainstay in Michael Carrick’s midfield.

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