Video: Emma Watson pinpoints what she learnt in Mexico that will allow her to succeed at Man United Women

Manchester United youngster Emma Watson spent last season on loan in Mexico with Tigres Femenil.

Mexican experience

The United midfielder has returned to Manchester United and will be looking to establish herself in the first team this season.

New head coach Eva Olid has developed a reputation for nurturing and trusting young players, and this is something Watson will be keen to take advantage of.

Watson played 15 games in Mexico, scoring two goals, and built a strong reputation in the league.

What she has learnt

Speaking to the club’s official site, Watson went into detail about her loan experience and how it has benefited her as a player.

Describing the challenges of the league in Mexico, she explained, “I’d say it’s a transitional, end-to-end, fast-paced, physical kind of game, and on top of that, you’ve got the weather conditions. You’ve got playing at altitude, so physically it’s demanding on your body.”

Going into detail on the style of football, she added, “I think in terms of football-wise, it was nice to learn skills off some of the best players in the world. Like playing alongside Jenni Hermoso who’s obviously gone and done amazing things with Spain. I think that was a real great learning point for me.”

Watson was clearly a keen student and claimed that she was able to take a lot of things from the game of her teammates that will stand her in good stead moving forward in her own career.

She said she was glad to work on “that kind of Spanish football, very possession-based, very technical, tiki-taka” that she argues is her kind of football “to a tee”.

Watson was involved in Manchester United’s pre-season matches under Olid and will be hoping to gain more minutes this year after loan spells at Everton and Crystal Palace before her Mexican experience.

She has played just three times for the senior Manchester United side, scoring one goal.

Manchester United kick off their new season this Friday against London City Lionesses.

Catching up with our young talents 🌟 Four of last season's loanees talk us through their 2025/26 experiences 👉 https://t.co/cFWdICtXSi pic.twitter.com/bHjlxcwzwP — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 1, 2026

Smartframe Old Trafford stadium