“We want to win trophies”: Eva Olid lays down exciting marker for her Man United Women side

Manchester United Women kickstarted their season with an impressive performance against Arsenal on Saturday.

Season so far

The Red Devils were seconds away from a vital away win at the Emirates but they were pegged back in the final minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, manager Eva Olid will have much to be positive about, especially in comparison to the club’s earlier matches against London City and Chelsea.

United start off their League Cup campaign on Wednesday night against Sheffield United and the Spanish head coach will he hoping for her first win as United boss.

Press conference

Speaking to the media ahead of the match she stressed that the game will be a good opportunity to build on the defensive stability they are trying to create but also work on some attacking patterns.

She also admitted that with no Champions League teams in the competition, it is a good opportunity for the club to go far.

Olid stated that of course one of her main aims is to take the club back into Europe but that the League Cup is also a big target. She explained, “yes, of course. At the end of the day, we want to win trophies. The cups are a really good opportunity for us this season to try to win another trophy for the team.”

She continued, “I know the team already has one cup, and winning another this season would be amazing.”

Commenting on the unique challenges of cup football Olid stated, “I think second-division teams are always hard to beat because they defend very well and they fight.”

Olid continued, “but I think it’s a good match, as you say, to build our attacking play, and it’s going to be a good opportunity to improve.”

She finally stated that the team specifically needs to work on penetrating the back lines of the opposition’s defence and that she hopes to see progress in this department on Wednesday night.

The match kicks off at 19:00 BST on Wednesday at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images