Home » “We want to win trophies”: Eva Olid lays down exciting marker for her Man United Women side

“We want to win trophies”: Eva Olid lays down exciting marker for her Man United Women side

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Eva Olid

Manchester United Women kickstarted their season with an impressive performance against Arsenal on Saturday.

Season so far

The Red Devils were seconds away from a vital away win at the Emirates but they were pegged back in the final minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 draw.

Nonetheless, manager Eva Olid will have much to be positive about, especially in comparison to the club’s earlier matches against London City and Chelsea.

United start off their League Cup campaign on Wednesday night against Sheffield United and the Spanish head coach will he hoping for her first win as United boss.

Press conference

Speaking to the media ahead of the match she stressed that the game will be a good opportunity to build on the defensive stability they are trying to create but also work on some attacking patterns.

She also admitted that with no Champions League teams in the competition, it is a good opportunity for the club to go far.

Olid stated that of course one of her main aims is to take the club back into Europe but that the League Cup is also a big target. She explained, “yes, of course. At the end of the day, we want to win trophies. The cups are a really good opportunity for us this season to try to win another trophy for the team.”

She continued, “I know the team already has one cup, and winning another this season would be amazing.”

Commenting on the unique challenges of cup football Olid stated, “I think second-division teams are always hard to beat because they defend very well and they fight.”

Olid continued, “but I think it’s a good match, as you say, to build our attacking play, and it’s going to be a good opportunity to improve.”

She finally stated that the team specifically needs to work on penetrating the back lines of the opposition’s defence and that she hopes to see progress in this department on Wednesday night.

The match kicks off at 19:00 BST on Wednesday at the Progress with Unity Stadium.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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