“That is our idea”: Eva Olid lays out exciting objective for Man United Women after much improved display versus Arsenal

Manchester United Women showed a much improved side of themselves in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

Match

The Red Devils showed much more defensive solidity than they previously had in a 0-5 loss to Chelsea last weekend. They took the lead in the second half when great pressing resulted in Swede Julia Zigiotti firing the visitors in front.

It was heartbreak for the Red Devils when Smilla Holmberg equalised in the 95th minute at the Emirates, but it was a massive step in the right direction for Eva Olid’s side.

Olid comments

Speaking after the match to the club’s website, she was clearly delighted with her side’s efforts.

After conceding seven goals in her first two matches as head coach, Olid claimed, “after losing 5-0, the focus this week has been on the defensive shape, the tactics in defence and the basics in defence.”

Building on what she said, Olid added, “I think the attack will come. Implementing a new style of play needs time, but the effort, the hard work and the intensity can never be missing, and that’s what was missing in the first two matches.”

She also claimed she was happy that the players seemed to take that message on board and that “little by little, we will improve the attacking side.”

The head coach also stated that she was happy with the work and effort, but in the long term, she is here to create a side who can generate many more chances.

Giving a peek into the future, she explained, “I’m here to create more chances and be a team that can build from the back, but at the same time can be vertical and aggressive going forward, break the lines and make penetrations. That is our idea. It needs time, but I think today is the minimum that we have to deliver in a match. As I say, I hope we can improve the attack little by little.”

Olid did praise her side’s ability to keep the ball, but said that in the future, they need to be more penetrating with the ball in their possession. She explained, “I think the last 10 or 15 minutes were so difficult to defend. I always think that we need to try to have the ball in that moment, but we were just throwing the ball forward and defending.”

The Spanish coach was also philosophical about Arsenal’s late equaliser that denied her first three points in English football.

She explained, “that is another thing that we need to improve. When we are winning 1-0, we need to try to get the ball more. Because the time is passing and we were just throwing the ball forward and defending. Against Arsenal, it can happen. You can see that.”

United will be in action again this Wednesday evening at 19:00 BST against Sheffield United in the League Cup.

Featured image by Richard Pelham via Getty Images