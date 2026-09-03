Man United’s data team suggested “elite” midfield transfer this summer but INEOS fluffed their lines



Manchester United completed their much-hyped midfield revamp, with INEOS signing three Premier League-proven stars.

Andrey Santos was the first to arrive, followed swiftly by Youri Tielemans, and lastly, Carlos Baleba walked in through the doors.

However, if media reports are to be taken into account, none of the three were the Red Devils’ top targets.

After Ederson failed his medical, United pivoted to his fellow Brazilian, while the disappointment of missing out on Mateus Fernandes led to the 20-time English league champions triggering the Belgian‘s release clause.

United’s data team wanted the club to pursue Mamadou Sangare

The Cameroonian arrived after a move for Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni was beyond the club.

Interestingly, ESPN have claimed that United’s data analytics team had suggested an alternative from Ligue 1 after the West Ham ace chose to move to Tottenham Hotspur instead.

As per the data team, Mamadou Sangaré of RC Lens had the same underlying numbers as the Portuguese international.

However, the recent trend of foreign stars joining mid-table teams over the established sides led to United missing out on the Malian.

Why INEOS missed out on a transfer

Moises Caicedo chose to join Brighton & Hove Albion, and the Ecuadorian would argue that his stint with the Seagulls was the reason behind his record move to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old could thrive at the GTech Community Stadium, potentially earning Brentford a significant transfer fee and securing himself a more lucrative contract in the future.

“Mamadou Sangare was a player the club monitored closely, with data analysis indicating his numbers for Lens last season were comparable to those of Fernandes at West Ham United.

“Manchester United, though, have struggled with a recent trend of agents preferring to move clients into the Premier League at midlevel clubs. That way, players get more regular minutes before a second — more lucrative — move to a top-six side in the future.

Agents driving transfer change

“It was a path followed by Moisés Caicedo, who had one full season at Brighton & Hove Albion before joining Chelsea for £115 million.

“Sangare and his representatives opted to make the move to Brentford for around £40 million this summer. A good season there will see his value — both in terms of transfer fee and salary expectations — rocket in 2027.”

Whether United not pushing harder for Mamadou Sangare turns out to be the right call, only time will tell.

For now, Michael Carrick will hope his three new recruits can spur his side on as the team looks to compete on four fronts this time around.

Feature image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images