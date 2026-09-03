Joshua Zirkzee: Surprise suitors plotting January move for United star

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee ended up staying at Old Trafford despite being heavily linked with an exit all summer. The Dutch forward is no longer first choice at the Theatre of Dreams, but he was not short of options this year.

Napoli and Juventus were keen to take Zirkzee back to Serie A, where he was a hit with Bologna before moving to Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Everton also explored a late move for the 25 year old, but it amounted to nothing.

Joshua Zirkzee Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 24 5 2 1 3 - 609' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 28' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 8' Total 26 5 2 1 4 - 645'

The Red Devils were reportedly open to the player’s loan exit, albeit with an obligation to make it permanent. Zirkzee’s failed move meant that the Premier League giants could not strengthen their attack this summer either, which could have an impact on the season.

Why Napoli failed to sign Zirkzee

According to Area Napoli, Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna did everything possible to secure a move for Zirkzee until the final moments of the summer transfer window. The report states: “Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna, pulled out all the stops right up until the final whistle of the transfer window in a bid to bring the Dutch striker to Allegri’s side.”

While the Partenopei were keen to reunite the Dutchman with Rasmus Hojlund, the move failed to materialise because of the club’s inability to offload Noa Lang. The report continues: “The Zirkzee deal was scuppered by the inability to trim the squad: Napoli were unable to finalise the sale of Noa Lang, who remained in Campania due to unattractive offers from Atalanta and Ajax.”

“Without the departure of the former PSV winger (who moved to Galatasaray in Turkey during the winter transfer window), the squad space and funds needed to sign the former Bologna player remained tied up, forcing Manna to postpone his plans.”

While Zirkzee looks set to stay with United at the moment, it now appears that the Partenopei are planning to rekindle their interest in January.

Zirkzee could leave United in January

While a deal could not materialise this summer, an exit in January remains on the cards for the Dutchman. Napoli will attempt to offload Lang at the turn of the year and there is a belief that, with the groundwork already done, they will return for Zirkzee in the winter.

The report continues: “The groundwork for January is already solid, thanks to the excellent commercial and diplomatic relations between the management of Napoli and Manchester United.”

“The Red Devils have already agreed to a loan deal for Zirkzee, and the autumn break will give Manna the chance to put Noa Lang on the market.”

“With space freed up in the squad at the start of the new year, the Napoli-Manchester United partnership is set to be reactivated to finally bring Zirkzee to the foot of Vesuvius.”

Final Thoughts

Zirkzee did not play a single minute in the first two games of the season, perhaps suggesting that Michael Carrick was prepared to let him go this summer. Nevertheless, the Dutchman could be a good squad option for United, especially with the Red Devils facing a congested fixture list due to their involvement in the Champions League.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Zirkzee was linked with move to Napoli this summer.

⚠️ Source not particularly reliable for United news

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe that Napoli could have their eyes on Zirkzee in January. However, suggestions that a move will materialise in the winter transfer window may be premature.

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