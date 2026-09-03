Why Man United pulled out of negotiations to sign Aurelien Tchouameni this summer

Manchester United were linked with a plethora of midfielders from the Premier League and abroad this summer as they looked to address a key area of their squad. The Red Devils parted ways with Casemiro at the end of last season, while Manuel Ugarte picked up an ACL injury at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Uruguayan was already surplus to requirements and expected to leave Old Trafford this summer, but his injury further complicated matters for United. Several candidates were tipped as possible options to bolster the middle of the park, including Aurelien Tchouameni.

The English giants have had their eyes on the Real Madrid midfielder for a while, and there was a belief that a move was possible this summer. However, the Red Devils opted to invest entirely in Premier League-proven talent, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba for the job.

Tchouameni, meanwhile, ended up staying at the Santiago Bernabeu, and a fresh report has now outlined why a move to Old Trafford failed to materialise.

United were concerned about finances of Tchouameni deal

According to The Sun, Tchouameni was United’s priority target, but the club were worried that his arrival could hurt their salary structure. The report states: “Aurelien Tchouameni was United’s ideal target but there was concern the numbers could spiral and the arrival of a Real Madrid talent could upset United’s salary structure.”

The French midfielder is arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the world and was signed by Los Blancos as a replacement for Casemiro after he moved to United. Tchouameni has been a huge hit during his time with the LaLiga giants, winning the Champions League, among other trophies.

The 26 year old registered two goals and two assists in 49 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid last season.

Aurelien Tchouameni Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played La Liga 33 31 1 - 8 - 2,623' UEFA Champions League 13 13 1 1 3 - 1,125' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 180' Copa del Rey 1 0 - 1 - - 13' Total 49 46 2 2 11 - 3,941'

Tchouameni was one of the rare shining lights for the Spanish giants in a dismal season and understandably turned heads at Old Trafford. However, the Frenchman has a gross salary of over €300,000, as per Capology, and could have demanded a sizeable hike to make the move to Old Trafford.

Baleba emerged as a more viable alternative

With Tchouameni increasingly looking out of bounds, United turned their attention to Baleba to add more steel to their midfield. The Cameroonian was not at his best last season, and the Red Devils were ultimately able to secure his signature for around £70 million.

The Sun adds that Baleba emerged as a more viable alternative to the Frenchman, stating: “Baleba was still an easy sell as he had Premier League clout and is four years younger than Tchouameni. Sources familiar with the Baleba negotiations say United’s communication was central to Baleba eagerly seeking to join the club.”

A source with the knowledge of negotiations told The Sun: “He felt genuinely wanted. And he felt they understood the player he is and the one he wants to become. The conversations were about football and about growth, not about status.”

The report also argued that United were wary of signing Real Madrid cast-offs, concluding: “One headline United signing in recent times partly agreed to join the club as he recognised it would increase his commercial cachet. United have also been burned from signing Real Madrid cast-offs.”

Final Thoughts

United legend Rio Ferdinand recently suggested that United signed a £100 million player in Baleba for much less. Fans will also hope that the Cameroonian can turn out to be a bargain and justify the decision not to invest in Tchouameni.

Featured image Dan Mullan via Getty Images