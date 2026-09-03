“We have…”: Man United Women manager Eva Olid reveals club’s exciting plans that should please fans ahead of new campaign

Eva Olid held her first ever pre-match press conference as Manchester United Women head coach.

The Spaniard will see her team face the London City Lionesses tomorrow evening to kick off a new Women’s Super League season.

Attacking philosophy

Speaking to the club’s official site, she commented on the style of football supporters can expect from her team. She explained, “of course, my vision is always attacking football. I always focus the game plan on how we can hurt the teams we play against.”

She also explained that her side’s main focus will be to hurt the opposition and exploit their weaknesses.

Olid stated, “our mentality is to attack. We want to play with the ball, play nice football, create a lot of chances and score goals. That is my mentality. Of course, defensively we need discipline, focus and to be switched on, but our mentality has to be attacking.”

Differences with Marc Skinner

The manager explained that everything has happened so quickly since she joined the club at the start of August, but she has been trying to implement her ideas.

Commenting on the style of the team she inherited, she claimed, “I think the style of play has been different in previous years to how I want to play now. What I did was prioritise the principles of play that I thought were urgent to change in order to go into the first match and compete and win.”

She also claimed that she understood why people would have doubts about her side this season owing to the number of changes being implemented, but then she also explained that she feels great support within the club.

The former Heart of Midlothian coach assured fans, “it’s not something you achieve in a few weeks, but I believe that, with a little time, you can achieve things that initially look impossible.”

London City

Friday night’s opponents, London City, have shown great ambition in the transfer market this summer and Olid is aware they will be a tough nut to crack.

Discussing the challenge of tomorrow’s opponents, she explained, “I think London City have signed a lot of individual quality, but we have individual quality too. We have to think about how we are going to hurt them and win the match. That is our mentality.”

She also confirmed to fans that the club have plans in January to make signings to assist her squad. Commenting on the topic, she asserted, “we have some plans for January to sign players that I really need for my style of play and game model. It wasn’t about signing players quickly who might not suit my model. It’s about signing the right players for how we want to play. That is why we have these plans for January — with more time to sign the right players.”