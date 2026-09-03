Official: Rebeca Bernal: Man United Women announce signing of history-maker

As the transfer window draws to a close, Manchester United Women have signed their fourth player of the summer.

Fourth summer signing

The Red Devils started off the summer with the addition of Andrea Medina from Atlético Madrid.

They then added Janina Leitzig as back-up keeper from Leicester City.

There was a lull in activity, but in the final week of the window, they added Swedish winger Monica Jusu Bah.

United made their fourth and final summer signing of the window with the official announcement of Rebeca Bernal.

Bernal

The club’s official website reports that, “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Rebeca Bernal has agreed to join the club, subject to registration. The versatile midfielder has signed a contract until June 2029.”

Bernal makes history as the first Mexican player to ever play in the Women’s Super League.

Commenting on her move, she said, “I have experienced a lot of special moments in my career; the privilege of representing Manchester United is truly incredible. It is clear that I am joining a great environment, Eva (Olid) is an excellent coach, and you can see the determination throughout the whole squad to be successful.”

She also added, “I cannot wait to begin this new chapter; to give everything, bringing all of my experience and passion, to help push the team and fight together to achieve our ambitions.”

Matt Johnson, director of women’s football, was also clearly delighted at the late capture and claimed, “Rebeca is an outstanding player who brings quality, leadership and experience to our young, exciting squad. She possesses the required determination to succeed and winning mentality to thrive at Manchester United.”

Bernal brings quality and experience to the team having played 78 times for her country.

The veteran is also in contention to kick off the season against London City Lionesses tomorrow evening.

Mexican born, Mancunican made 🇲🇽🤝🇾🇪 pic.twitter.com/Vw94mJF5Xg — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 3, 2026

Rebeca Bernal stats

Clubs Matches played Goals Years Active Monterrey 274 66 2017-2025 Washington Spirit 41 2 2025-2026 Mexico 45 8 2016-

Feature image Manuel Velasquez via Getty Images