Home » Official: Rebeca Bernal: Man United Women announce signing of history-maker

Official: Rebeca Bernal: Man United Women announce signing of history-maker

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

As the transfer window draws to a close, Manchester United Women have signed their fourth player of the summer.

Fourth summer signing

The Red Devils started off the summer with the addition of Andrea Medina from Atlético Madrid.

They then added Janina Leitzig as back-up keeper from Leicester City.

There was a lull in activity, but in the final week of the window, they added Swedish winger Monica Jusu Bah.

United made their fourth and final summer signing of the window with the official announcement of Rebeca Bernal.

Bernal

The club’s official website reports that, “Manchester United is pleased to confirm that Rebeca Bernal has agreed to join the club, subject to registration. The versatile midfielder has signed a contract until June 2029.”

Bernal makes history as the first Mexican player to ever play in the Women’s Super League.

Commenting on her move, she said, “I have experienced a lot of special moments in my career; the privilege of representing Manchester United is truly incredible. It is clear that I am joining a great environment, Eva (Olid) is an excellent coach, and you can see the determination throughout the whole squad to be successful.”

She also added, “I cannot wait to begin this new chapter; to give everything, bringing all of my experience and passion, to help push the team and fight together to achieve our ambitions.”

Matt Johnson, director of women’s football, was also clearly delighted at the late capture and claimed, “Rebeca is an outstanding player who brings quality, leadership and experience to our young, exciting squad. She possesses the required determination to succeed and winning mentality to thrive at Manchester United.”

Bernal brings quality and experience to the team having played 78 times for her country.

The veteran is also in contention to kick off the season against London City Lionesses tomorrow evening.

Rebeca Bernal stats

ClubsMatches playedGoalsYears Active
Monterrey274662017-2025
Washington Spirit4122025-2026
Mexico4582016-

Feature image Manuel Velasquez via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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