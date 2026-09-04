Dalot points out the underrated Benjamin Sesko trait that will haunt Premier League defenders



Who is the fastest Manchester United player?

Benjamin Sesko is not the name that springs to mind when you debate who is the fastest at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Amad, Bryan Mbeumo or Diogo Dalot are the names you would reach for first.

Yet Dalot has now made an intriguing claim about which teammate actually has the edge in terms of pace.

Benjamin Sesko’s underrated trait

Speaking on Via Play’s TikTok, the right-back was asked who the fastest player in the squad was.

Without hesitation, he replied: “Benjamin Sesko.”

Naming Sesko as United’s fastest player will leave plenty of fans stunned.

Still, you would have to take Dalot’s word for it; we are not exactly privy to what goes on behind the scenes at Carrington.

Perhaps the squad raced it out, and Sesko simply won fair and square.

Whatever the case, if the Slovenian can harness that pace on the pitch, he could turn into a nightmare for Premier League defenders on the counter.

Should start versus Everton

Sesko is yet to start a game this season, having missed pre-season and only managed cameo appearances since to build up match fitness.

Hopefully, against Everton, Michael Carrick trusts the Slovenian hitman to start, because United have missed him up top.

The false nine experiment is not working, and Matheus Cunha’s influence has barely registered.

Crosses keep flying into the box, but without a natural striker to attack them, they are going to waste.

Should Sesko come in and cause the kind of nuisance we know he is capable of when leading the line, United would instantly look more dangerous, a nightmare to face.

And if Rashford, Mbeumo and Sesko all line up together with that kind of pace on the counter, it is a frightening prospect for any defence. Fortunately for United, they will not be the ones facing it.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images

