Home » Dalot points out the underrated Benjamin Sesko trait that will haunt Premier League defenders

Dalot points out the underrated Benjamin Sesko trait that will haunt Premier League defenders

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Benjamin Sesko


Who is the fastest Manchester United player?

Benjamin Sesko is not the name that springs to mind when you debate who is the fastest at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford, Amad, Bryan Mbeumo or Diogo Dalot are the names you would reach for first.

Yet Dalot has now made an intriguing claim about which teammate actually has the edge in terms of pace.

Benjamin Sesko’s underrated trait

Speaking on Via Play’s TikTok, the right-back was asked who the fastest player in the squad was.

Without hesitation, he replied: “Benjamin Sesko.”

Naming Sesko as United’s fastest player will leave plenty of fans stunned.

Still, you would have to take Dalot’s word for it; we are not exactly privy to what goes on behind the scenes at Carrington.

Perhaps the squad raced it out, and Sesko simply won fair and square.

Whatever the case, if the Slovenian can harness that pace on the pitch, he could turn into a nightmare for Premier League defenders on the counter.

Should start versus Everton

Sesko is yet to start a game this season, having missed pre-season and only managed cameo appearances since to build up match fitness.

Hopefully, against Everton, Michael Carrick trusts the Slovenian hitman to start, because United have missed him up top.

The false nine experiment is not working, and Matheus Cunha’s influence has barely registered.

Crosses keep flying into the box, but without a natural striker to attack them, they are going to waste.

Should Sesko come in and cause the kind of nuisance we know he is capable of when leading the line, United would instantly look more dangerous, a nightmare to face.

And if Rashford, Mbeumo and Sesko all line up together with that kind of pace on the counter, it is a frightening prospect for any defence. Fortunately for United, they will not be the ones facing it.

Featured image by George Wood via Getty Images

online polls

Latest Top Stories...

Every word of Michael Carrick’s Everton pre-match press...

Youri Tielemans opens up on viral moment vs...

Leaked: The unrealistic figure Man United were willing...

What Man United players thought of INEOS’ lack...

Manchester United and Willem II strike Chido Obi...

Why Man United turned down the chance to...

Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.