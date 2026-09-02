Manchester United and Willem II strike Chido Obi loan agreement



Manchester United and Chido Obi have reportedly reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Chido Obi.

Loan exit

On deadline day, it emerged that United and Willem II were in talks over a loan deal for Obi, who is said to be eager for regular first-team minutes.

Obi found opportunities tough to come by last season as United only competed on one front, the Premier League.

He had to be content with playing in the youth ranks. He enjoyed a good season, netting 20 goals in 37 appearances for the Red Devils.

Even with United’s return to the Champions League and their involvement in the FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League, opportunities for Obi are likely to be few and far between, particularly with Marcus Rashford back in the fold.

It was indicated that Willem II and United were in advanced talks and now, Vi.nl say that an agreement has been struck.

Obi agreement

Vi.nl report, “The transfer of Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II is drawing ever closer. The clubs have reached an agreement on a loan deal.”

“The Tilburg club has pressed ahead, as only the medical examination and the final formalities separate the eighteen-year-old striker from a temporary move to the Eredivisie.”

Vi.nl say that Obi will compete with Devin Haen at the club.

If there is no last-minute twist, Obi will become Willem II’s fourth acquisition after Thijs Muller, Vito van Crooij, and goalkeeper Maxime Delanghe.

Obi will be desperate to catch the eye during his time in the Eredivisie, with the aim of returning to Old Trafford and staking a claim for a place in Carrick’s first-team thinking.

Meanwhile, United return to action on Sunday when they go away to Everton.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a reliable source for Dutch transfer news.

✅ Other tier 1 journalists already reported that Obi is set to sign for Willem II

TPP View

We believe that it’s only a matter of time until Obi completes a loan switch to Willem II.

Featured image Lewis Storey via Getty Images