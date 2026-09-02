What Man United players thought of INEOS’ lack of activity on deadline day



Manchester United fans were expecting the club to go into overdrive on deadline day, considering Michael Carrick’s need for reinforcements in multiple positions.

Left-back was an obvious area in need of depth, with Luke Shaw the only senior specialist in that position.

Attack was another, especially amid talks of an exit for Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutchman ended up staying, but his goal record does not inspire much confidence.

With the Red Devils set to play in four competitions this season, Benjamin Sesko will need all the help he can get.

United needed another recognised striker

The Slovenian only recently recovered from an injury, and after missing the entire pre-season, Carrick is easing him back into the action.

Matheus Cunha has deputised up top in both games, and has struggled to impact games the way the former RB Leipzig ace can.

Bryan Mbeumo excelled up top in pre-season but Amad’s injury has meant he is currently playing out wide.

Both forwards can deputise up top, but are far more adept out wide or as a support strikers rather than playing as the lone target man.

Players’ reaction to INEOS call

According to The Athletic, some members of the squad were hoping for INEOS to bring in another No.9. However, as fans saw, the co-owners refused to act.

“Some players felt a new centre-forward to share the load with Benjamin Sesko was needed, allowing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo to play more in their best positions.

“So United ended the window with three new midfielders and a deputy goalkeeper, inviting the question of whether, to use Carrick’s words, they have ‘pushed the boundaries’.”

It will be interesting to see if Zirkzee can prove his worth this season to help out his head coach. Or else, INEOS’ inactivity could end up costing Carrick his job.

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