Man United announce lucrative new partnership worth millions of pounds



Manchester United and SumUp have agreed a deal for the leading global fintech company to become the club’s new sleeve sponsor.

United and SumUp partnership

United have released a statement, confirming that SumUp’s logo will feature on the sleeves of the men’s, women’s and academy teams’ shirts.

SumUp will also feature prominently on matchdays at Old Trafford.

Fans will soon have access to a new payment card offering exclusive rewards and discounts at club outlets and selected UK retailers.

This announcement comes off the back of United striking a record-breaking £20m per year training kit deal with Betway, which kicked in at the start of the new season.

We're excited to welcome @SumUp to the United family as our official sleeve partner 🔴 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2026

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Marc Armstrong, chief business officer at United stated, “SumUp is a rapidly growing global business and we are delighted to welcome them to Manchester United as our Official Sleeve Partner.”

“The new agreement supports our commercial growth strategy and reflects the continued appeal of Manchester United as a platform for ambitious brands looking to connect with audiences around the world.”

“We look forward to working closely with SumUp to bring them closer to our global fanbase, helping them tell their story on a worldwide stage and supporting the next chapter of their impressive growth journey.”

Luke Griffiths, chief commercial officer and UK CEO of SumUP remarked, “Manchester United is one of the most iconic and followed clubs in the world, with a fanbase that continues to grow across generations and borders. That extraordinary reach and passion make this partnership a natural fit for SumUp.”

“Football is about the moments people share: watching the match with friends, travelling to see the team, wearing the shirt with pride and celebrating together, wherever you are. From fans using SumUp Personal Account to manage and spend their money simply, to the businesses that help make matchdays special, SumUp is part of the everyday moments that bring people together.”

“Through this partnership, we want to connect with Manchester United fans in those moments, introducing more people to SumUp and creating experiences that make being a supporter even more rewarding. We look forward to bringing the energy, ambition and spirit of Manchester United to life for fans everywhere.”

United return to action on Thursday when they welcome Sabah in their Champions League opener.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images