Man United braced for fresh Bruno Fernandes transfer swoop from relentless suitors



Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is on the radar of the Saudi Pro League again, a new report has outlined.

Contract decision

Fernandes is currently in the final year of his United contract, which has unsurprisingly sparked some debate over his future.

He enjoyed a fairytale 2025/26 season, leading from the front as United finished third and secured Champions League football under Michael Carrick.

Fernandes shattered the Premier League assist record that was previously held by Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry. He created a mind-boggling 21 assists, while also supplying nine goals. He picked up United’s Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record fifth time, and he also took home the FWA Footballer of the Year award back in May.

Last month, Fernandes was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year. The United ace has also been shortlisted for the 2026 Ballon d’Or prize.

The Portugal international has started right where he left off, netting a sensational hat-trick in the 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United are planning to trigger the one-year extension in Fernandes’ contract as talks continue over a brand new deal. United are eager to keep their talisman despite him turning 32 today.

But there is still some danger lurking, with Football Insider reporting that he still has admirers from the Saudi Pro League.

Fernandes transfer update

Football Insider claim that teams in the Gulf country are still keeping tabs on Fernandes after unsuccessfully trying to sign him last summer.

Peter O’Rourke said, “United will be more than happy to sit down and discuss fresh terms with Fernandes, give him improved terms as well and extend his contract further, just to end any sort of ongoing speculation that he could be lured away from Old Trafford.”

“There have been links with the Saudi Pro League which could arise again, there was even talk of Galatasaray trying to sign him in this summer transfer window as well.”

“But look, Fernandes is happy at Manchester United.”

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