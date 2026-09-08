Man United monitoring 21-yo Brazilian poacher with £51.5m price tag

Manchester United may have ended the summer without making any attacking additions to the squad, but they could make a move for a former target next year. The Red Devils were keen to add more cover for Benjamin Sesko to their squad this year, but their plans failed to materialise.

Nevertheless, a new No. 9 could be on the agenda ahead of the January transfer window. It now appears that a former target could be on the agenda at the turn of the year.

United eyeing Vitor Roque

According to Sportowy, United are among the clubs keeping a close watch on Palmeiras striker Vitor Roque. The report states: “According to our sources, Chelsea, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Atlético Madrid are closely monitoring the situation of the 21-year-old Palmeiras striker.”

The Brazilian club, however, are yet to receive any offers for the player. The report continues: “At this stage, Palmeiras have not yet received an official offer, but agents are becoming increasingly active in exploring the possibility of the player’s return to Europe.”

The report adds that scouts from Premier League clubs are already in attendance and are keeping the young striker under close watch. It suggests that the groundwork is already being laid for the player’s imminent return to Europe, adding: “Agents are already working to create the conditions that could lead to Vitor Roque’s next move to Europe.”

Palmeiras want €60 million for their prized asset

The report goes on to state that Palmeiras have set a €60 (£51.5) million price tag on the player. The report continues: “According to our information, Palmeiras would expect a fee of between 50 and 60 million euros for Vitor Roque this winter.”

“The base transfer fee would also be supplemented by bonuses linked to the player’s performance and that of his new club, as well as a percentage of any future sale.”

“Palmeiras’ management would prefer to keep the striker in the squad, particularly as the club has ambitious goals both domestically and in international competitions. However, a very high offer from Europe could change the Brazilians’ stance.”

Vitor Roque’s troublesome stint with Barcelona

Vitor Roque first caught the eye with Athletico Paranaense, with Barcelona winning the race for his signature in January 2024. There was a huge buzz surrounding his arrival at Camp Nou, but the player never lived up to expectations.

He moved to Real Betis on a season-long loan later that summer, but the arrangement was terminated in February 2025. The 21 year old subsequently returned to Brazil to join Palmeiras.

He has since been quite impressive, forcing his former suitors to take note. This season, Vitor Roque has registered seven goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions for the South American giants.

Vitor Roque Stats: 2026

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Campeonato Brasileiro Série A 14 6 4 1 1 - 566' Campeonato Paulista 10 7 3 1 - - 614' Copa do Brasil 5 3 - - 1 - 214' Copa Libertadores 2 2 - - - - 154' Total 31 18 7 2 2 - 1,548'

United were previously linked with the young striker, although those rumours have since died down. However, it now appears that INEOS could have the chance to secure Vitor Roque’s services in 2027.

Final Thoughts

Vitor Roque’s pace, ability to use both feet and technical nous make him an interesting option for United. However, INEOS should be wary of the Brazilian’s struggles to cope with European football during his stint at Camp Nou.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

✅ United have previously been linked with Vitor Roque.

⚠️ Source not a reliable one for United news

⚠️ United have shown preference for Premier League-proven targets

TPP view

We believe it could be possible that United are monitoring Vitor Roque along with other young strikers. However, suggestions that INEOS could move for the Brazilian in 2027 could be premature.

Featured image Alexandre Schneider via Getty Images