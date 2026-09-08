Scott McTominay’s heart procedure a “complete success”, timeline given for return to action

Former Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has undergone a successful heart procedure after being diagnosed with a mild, benign arrhythmia.

The Napoli midfielder will miss the club’s Champions League opener against Arsenal, but head coach Massimiliano Allegri expects him to return after the September/October international break.

McTominay’s diagnosis following Como defeat

McTominay was substituted during the second half of Napoli’s 2-1 home defeat to Como in August.

Napoli subsequently confirmed that the 29-year-old required a corrective procedure for an arrhythmia, a condition in which the heart can beat too quickly, too slowly or with an unsteady rhythm.

The intervention was an ablation procedure rather than surgery in the conventional sense. Ablation involves inserting a fine needle to remove or destroy the tissue responsible for the abnormal electrical signals.

The Peoples Person previously covered the news that McTominay was due to undergo the procedure.

Two weeks of rest before training return

The Athletic reports that the procedure took place at Spire Manchester Hospital.

Napoli confirmed the outcome in a statement: “The operation was a complete success. McTominay will rest for two weeks and then resume training.”

Allegri also ruled Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa out of the Arsenal fixture, leaving Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, Stanislav Lobotka and Antonio Bergara as his available midfield options.

De Bruyne has appeared from the bench in each of Napoli’s opening three league matches, but Allegri indicated that the Belgian is likely to start against Arsenal.

McTominay’s journey from Old Trafford to Naples

McTominay progressed through United’s academy before establishing himself in the senior side. His physicality, late runs into the box and ability to contribute important goals became prominent features of his game.

The Scotland international subsequently left Old Trafford for Napoli in 2024, beginning the next stage of a career which had previously been spent entirely with the Red Devils.

His current condition mirrors that of United defender Noussair Mazraoui, who underwent the same heart procedure last year before returning to action.

For now, Napoli have provided a clear initial timeline: McTominay will rest for two weeks before being allowed to resume training. His precise return date will depend on how that process develops.

The successful procedure is the most important development, while United supporters will now hope to see their former midfielder back on the pitch after the international break.

Final Thoughts

McTominay’s heart ablation procedure was successful.

He will rest for two weeks before resuming training.

The midfielder will miss Napoli’s match against Arsenal.

His return is expected after the international break.

Featured image Timothy Rogers via Getty Images