Jadon Sancho encouraged to complete dramatic move to unlikely club

Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho’s plans have not unfolded as expected since leaving Old Trafford this summer. The Red Devils opted against offering the Englishman a new deal, and he parted ways with the club at the end of his contract.

Sancho spent last season on loan with Aston Villa, registering one goal and three assists in 39 games across competitions.

Jadon Sancho Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 9 - 2 - - 873' UEFA Europa League 13 8 1 1 - - 688' FA Cup 2 0 - - - - 37' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 74' Total 39 18 1 3 - - 1,672'

The player was also involved in the Europa League final against Freiburg, coming off the bench for the final nine minutes as the Villans secured a 3-0 victory. However, his efforts were not enough to convince the Birmingham-based side to make his stay permanent, even though he was available for free.

It marked a steep decline for a player who once had the world at his feet.

Sancho’s difficult stint at United

Sancho has been an enigma since arriving at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2021. It initially appeared that United had managed a coup by securing his signature from Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman was an established face in the Bundesliga and was expected to hit the ground running at the Theatre of Dreams. Unfortunately, Sancho turned out to be a disappointment, with off-field issues derailing his development.

After a fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag, Sancho returned to Dortmund for a six-month loan in January 2024, but the German side opted against signing him permanently. He joined Chelsea in the summer of 2024, only for the Blues to pay a fine to opt out of their obligation to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 26 year old’s stint with Villa failed to inspire as well, and he is now looking for his next club. Recent reports suggest that Brazilian giants Palmeiras are in talks to secure Sancho’s signature. South American football expert Tim Vickery has now offered his opinion on the matter.

Sancho can be a good addition to Palmeiras’ squad

Speaking to talkSPORT, Vickery explained why a move to Palmeiras could work to Sancho’s benefit. He said: “They’ve [Palmeiras] got a week to sort this one out [the Brazilian transfer window closes next Friday, September 11].”

“Jesse Lingard is over here with Corinthians. He’s not done very much; he’s not getting a game. But obviously Jadon Sancho is at a very different stage in his career. They’ve just sold Allan to Man City, picked up one or two injuries…it would be fascinating, it really would. I’m hoping it happens.”

“They’re in three competitions. Top of the Brazilian league, quarter-finals of the Libertadores, semi-finals of the Brazilian Cup. There’s loads and loads to play for, so he can keep himself in the international shop window coming over on a short-term deal. Bring it on – I’d love to see it happen.”

Lingard left United in the summer of 2022, and after stints with Nottingham Forest and FC Seoul, joined Corinthians in March this year.

Final Thoughts

Sancho’s struggles to find a new club justify United’s decision to let him go this summer. With the Red Devils upgrading their attack last year, the Englishman’s absence is unlikely to be felt at Old Trafford.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images