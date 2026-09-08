“Smelling of roses”: Peter Schmeichel hails “absolutely fantastic” Man United ace



Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel has lauded Marcus Rashford after his superb performance in the 2-2 draw with Everton.

Rashford stuns

Rashford has certainly looked the part since returning to United from a loan spell with Barcelona.

He made it back-to-back starts on Sunday and impressed once again, even if United were denied victory by Ainsley Maitland-Niles’ stoppage-time equaliser in a gut-wrenching 2-2 draw.

The Carrington academy graduate was a constant thorn in the backside of the Everton defence, constantly running at them, and especially giving Rohl a tough time.

While Rashford’s name wouldn’t appear on the scoresheet or assist column, he was inches away from a contribution on two separate occasions, both for Matheus Cunha. The most eye-catching of the two saw him ghost past Everton defenders with pace and exquisite footwork.

A lively performance from Marcus yesterday 👏 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 7, 2026

Michael Carrick spoke to reporters after the final whistle and revealed that he took Rashford off because the forward felt something.

Reacting to Rashford’s performance, Schmeichel waxed lyrical about the 28-year-old.

Schmeichel hails Rashford

The Dane said, “Coming away from that game, Rashford is now smelling of roses. I thought he was absolutely fantastic.”

“During the week there was a newspaper article showing that he had got himself a new tattoo. He’s got a tattoo with all the shirt numbers he’s had and he’s added the No.9 [his new Man Utd shirt number] to it.”

“It just shows that there’s some intent now for Marcus to go back to what he was for Manchester United four years ago when he scored 30 goals in one season.”

The former shot-stopper added, “He was playing like this. Seeing his teammates, putting them in, getting the ball into good positions, stepping up, getting the ball into the box. He wasn’t trying to do everything himself; trying to be dangerous.”

“That is the Marcus Rashford we all want to see and if that’s what we get for this season, welcome back, Marcus – we have missed you.”

Hopefully, it’s nothing serious with Rashford and he returns in time for United’s Champions League opener against Sabah on Thursday.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images