Home » “A struggle”: Paul Scholes says Carrick has a massive Matheus Cunha headache brewing

“A struggle”: Paul Scholes says Carrick has a massive Matheus Cunha headache brewing

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Picture of Matheus Cunha


Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has warned Michael Carrick that he may have a major problem on his hands with Matheus Cunha.

Struggling

Several United players underperformed in Sunday’s stalemate with Everton, but Cunha was the worst of the lot.

From overhit passes and heavy touches to poor positional awareness and glaring misses, his performance was a catalogue of errors. There was simply too much that went wrong.

In yet another game, Cunha didn’t appear to have a clear role in the team. Last term, Carrick primarily used him on the left of the attack. But Marcus Rashford’s return has seen him pushed elsewhere in the team.

Carrick appears to favour Rashford out wide, meaning Cunha has been deployed up front, in something of a false nine role, although sometimes Bruno Fernandes has assumed that role, with Cunha dropping into the 10.

The Brazilian has somewhat looked lost and lacking the inspiration and confidence he was oozing in his maiden campaign at Old Trafford. It’s still early stages and he may still be getting up to full fitness but Scholes thinks Carrick has a dilemma on his hands.

Scholes flags concern

The former England international said on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast, “It’s very difficult to watch a Man United team without a centre forward.”

“Now, what Cunha is, I don’t really know what Cunha is, what is he a number 10 or a wide player.”

“But he’s definitely not a number nine. And watching the United team without a number nine, it’s a struggle.”

When Benjamin Sesko was introduced at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, he looked much better and found the back of the net to temporarily restore United’s lead.

The Slovenian rose highest to head home a superb cross from Luke Shaw before Ainsley Maitland-Niles broke the hearts of the travelling supporters with a stoppage-time stunner.

It will be interesting to see Carrick’s selection when United face Sabah in their Champions League opener on Thursday.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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