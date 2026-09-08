United star explains how Old Trafford stint has made him “mentally stronger”

Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot is in his ninth season at Old Trafford and continues to be a key figure for the English giants. The Red Devils were briefly linked with a new right-back this summer, but ended the transfer window without making an addition to the position.

United also have Noussair Mazraoui, who has covered for and competed with Dalot for a place in the starting XI. Michael Carrick, meanwhile, has deployed Leny Yoro in the position in pre-season, and the Frenchman could be another option for the job.

The Portuguese right-back, meanwhile, started the season on the bench in the 2-0 defeat against Hull City at the MKM Stadium. Mazraoui was selected ahead of him for the opening game.

However, Dalot was back in the starting XI against Ipswich Town on Matchday two, helping Carrick’s team secure a 5-2 win at the Theatre of Dreams. The 27 year old retained his place against Everton last weekend at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, where they were held to a 2-2 draw, and remains the preferred choice for the position.

Dalot’s Old Trafford spell

Dalot rose through the ranks at Porto and broke into the senior side in 2017. A year later, the Portuguese moved to Old Trafford, and it was believed that United had secured one of the brightest young talents in Europe.

Dalot’s development at the Theatre of Dreams, however, did not go according to plan. The player struggled for game time under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, before moving to AC Milan on loan in the summer of 2020.

The Portuguese’s versatility proved to be an asset for the Rossoneri, who were keen to sign him permanently at the end of the campaign. However, Dalot ended up staying with United and would eventually make the right-back position his own.

Last season, Dalot registered one goal and three assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils.

Diogo Dalot Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 34 29 1 3 5 - 2,616' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 36 31 1 3 5 - 2,796'

The player was also part of the Portugal side that were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup from the Round of 16 by Spain. Dalot recently sat down for a chat where he discussed various topics, including his lengthy spell with the English giants.

No regrets about United move

Speaking recently to DAZN, as cited by Record, Dalot explained what the Portugal team needs to do to reach the pinnacle of success in international football. He said: “Individual quality alone does not win competitions.”

“We have to find the best way to bring together the skills that all the players possess and turn them into a strong collective team.”

The conversation soon steered towards his stint at Old Trafford. When asked if he has any regrets about leaving Porto for United at an early age, the Portuguese replied: “It was important for me to take a big step, but also the right one.”

“I know it has made me a mentally stronger player, because I’ve been through some very difficult times.”

Assessing United’s slow start to the new campaign, Dalot insisted that there was no reason to panic. He added: “Sometimes we finish pre-season feeling confident and then things get off to a bad start. That doesn’t mean we’ve done a bad job or that things aren’t going well.”

Final Thoughts

Dalot’s versatility continues to be an asset for United, especially with INEOS failing to reinforce the left-back position in the summer. The Portuguese will enter the final year of his contract next summer, so the Red Devils will have to consider his future soon.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images