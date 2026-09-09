Michael Carrick: Wayne Rooney names one thing United coach must do to keep his job

Manchester United spent over £150 million on their midfield this summer, while also adding free agent Karl Darlow to their squad to improve their goalkeeping department. The Red Devils signed Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba to bolster the middle of the park, which was the focus of their transfer activity this summer.

The English giants were subsequently linked with reinforcements in several other areas of the pitch, including the left-back and striker positions. A new left-forward was also on the agenda, although Marcus Rashford staying at Old Trafford mitigated the need to strengthen the position to some extent.

However, United were also expected to sign a new left-back to compete with and eventually succeed the ageing Luke Shaw. Meanwhile, INEOS were also expected to invest in a new striker to complement Benjamin Sesko with games coming thick and fast this season.

Unfortunately, the Red Devils ended the summer without managing to bolster any of those positions. United legend Wayne Rooney has now explained why the decision could come back to haunt manager Michael Carrick.

Rooney wants Carrick to push harder for new players

Speaking on Stick to Football, Rooney warned Carrick that he will have to push harder to get players in the transfer market if he wishes to keep his job. Wazza said: “If you’re manager of Manchester United you know the pressure which comes with the job and the time now you’re not getting much time in the job.”

“You have to push as hard as you can even harder to get players in because you know you don’t want to be sitting here in six months, 12 months’ time, saying ‘You know what? I should have’.”

“Do we want to win the Champions League? Of course we do. But in terms of this process we’re going through to try and get back to that, we’re going to have to accept we’re not quite at that level yet. Arsenal have been through this process over the last five years with [Mikel] Arteta and you’ve seen the progress each year.”

Rooney also insisted that Michael Carrick will not be pleased with the transfer window despite publicly stating otherwise. He added: “I know Michael’s come out and said he’s happy with the players they’ve got in. I don’t think any manager’s happy. He’s going to have to come out and say the right things.”

“Of course… every manager does that. But he hasn’t got time to wait for next year. He can’t sit there and go ‘Well, you know what? I’ll wait till next year,’ then I’ll have my defence sorted. You’re getting more and more American owners who want success straight away.”

Michael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7% Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3% Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 20 13 4 3 65.0% Career total 159 78 29 52 49.1%

Bruno Fernandes will not be pleased

Rooney went on to argue that Bruno Fernandes will not be pleased with United’s transfer business this summer. He continued: “There is nothing in there which is saying to me now these players are going to take Man United to the next level.”

“I love Bruno. I think he’s brilliant. He must be thinking ‘Right, please bring me some help. I’m doing everything I can. Help me’. And I don’t think the club have done that with the signings.”

The former United skipper pointed out that the four players signed this summer are not enough to guide the team to silverware. He concluded: “You’re not sitting there saying you’ve got these four players we should be winning the Premier League.”

“You’re sitting there saying these players need more help than what they’ve been getting. We’re Man United. We’ve won so many Premier Leagues, Champions Leagues, whatever. The fans will still be thinking that’s what we want. But, realistically, they’re not there.”

Final Thoughts

Carrick did a splendid job last campaign after taking charge in January, but had a relatively comfortable fixture list. United have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, managing just one win in three games, and their thin squad could be stretched to its limit as the season progresses.

Featured image Richard Heathcote via Getty Images