“They fuel it”: Erik ten Hag launches scathing attack on INEOS over “toxic” Man United

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has laid the blame at INEOS’ door for the “toxic culture” at the club, insisting that they are fuelling it.

United stint

Ten Hag joined United in the summer of 2022 from Ajax. He was brought in after Ralf Rangnick’s doomed interim spell.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Ten Hag finished third and led United to Carabao Cup triumph, ending a six-year drought for a trophy. He also reached the FA Cup final, narrowly losing out to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

In the following campaign, United struggled in the Premier League and finished eighth. There was pressure on Ten Hag as United explored hiring a different manager, but he managed to hold on to his job after beating City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Following the FA Cup final, Sir Jim Ratcliffe activated a contract extension to keep Ten Hag. However, the plan backfired and United showed no improvement. The Dutchman was dismissed late in 2024, his last match a 2-1 defeat to West Ham, leaving United 14th in the table.

An ill-fated spell at Bayer Leverkusen ended in the sack for Ten Hag, who now finds himself part of the hierarchy at FC Twente.

He spoke to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell and nothing was off-limits as he detailed the full extent of the Glazers’ and INEOS’ interference and mismanagement, problems United are still living with.

Ten Hag slams United’s ownership group

Ten Hag told Whitwell, “The takeover process brought a lot of noise, uncertainty with the people, and disruptions. So that was for the manager, for the coach, it was difficult to work, that’s clear. It was very complicated.”

He noted that he had been interviewed by Ratcliffe and his brother Rob while OGC Nice were looking for a new head coach in 2021, so he had a “good feeling” when INEOS assumed operational control of United.

“But after the first meeting (at Carrington), he started talking about the structure in the football club, how the manager should be head coach. I said, ‘OK, let’s discuss, but my contract is different’. I never heard anything.”

“Then every press conference (at United), they ask me if the structure should be changed. I always want to cooperate in a club — you can’t do this on your own. You need to find a strategy about philosophy, game model, about team profile, individual profiles. That is what I was used to, but with them there was no communication.”

As rumours about his future swirled in the press, Ten Hag admitted he had no idea what was actually going on.

“There was a lot of speculation in the last two months. Every week articles came out about it. I can deal very well with it, but obviously we had our problems.”

“I was thinking I’m the best manager for United, so it doesn’t make sense to dive in. I was just focusing on my team. We had one chance to win a trophy, the FA Cup, and that’s immense. So that’s what we did. The celebrations on the pitch (at Wembley), let’s say they were the best moment in my Manchester life.”

The 56-year-old feels that sufficient support was not provided when he sought to address disciplinary matters at the club, including in his handling of players like Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo. “And so, they are continuing the toxic culture; they fuel it, they give the power to the players.”

“Rashford is an amazing player, if his mindset is right. I always showed my trust in him, played him. But when you show these standards, sometimes you have to make corrections.”

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